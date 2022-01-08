The Origin opens up its reactionaryism and dispenses with the fun

kingsman it has always been a conservative franchise. As a conducting wire that also crosses Kingsman: Secret Service (2014), Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) and now King’s Man: The Origin, there is a nostalgic motto (“the manners make the man”) which places the appreciation of old-fashioned chivalry and good manners as a key element in distinguishing between heroes and villains. That’s why, to become a worthy man in the original film, Eggsy (Taron Egerton) has to renounce not only its delinquencies but also its visual style, speech and all its proletarian identity in exchange for ascending to the British aristocracy. The franchise borrows the old colonialism of 007 and adapts the comics from Mark Millar as a fairy tale for the 21st century “good man”, offering him the fantasy of fighting the system under the security of not changing anything that takes him out of his place of comfort; that of the well-dressed gentleman who can sodomize whoever he chooses.

This reactionary dream was made palatable on the big screen thanks to humor that parodies the historically conservative spy movies of the 1960s. The director’s traditionalism Matthew Vaughn — expressed, in the 2014 and 2017 features, in subtexts that simplify and ridicule progressive social agendas such as environmentalism and the legalization of drugs — passes under the pretext of the absurd, inserted in a universe where heads explode in fireworks and Elton John distributes smack in high heels. In short, it’s all so silly, driven by youthful humor and supported by megalomaniacal plots — borrowed from such a caricatured cinema era — that reactionarism is easy to overlook.

But this formula is not repeated in King’s Man: The Origin, a film that tries to prove that the franchise can be more than just laughs and transgressions. Without the youthful jocularity of its predecessors, the derivative that works as a prologue is an embarrassment devoid of charisma that is not absolutely forgettable thanks to the occasional moment of lightness. Worst of all, without the self-conscious humor that de-focused the franchise’s underdeveloped thematic conservatism, the feature still sounds overly political, but becomes unwittingly ridiculous for inviting serious analysis without deconstructing the moronic Manichaeism that works only in satire. The result is the feeling that the infamous “Zap’s uncle” decided, overnight, to venture out as a history teacher, but decided to convince precisely those who received his memes full of fake news daily.

Set in World War I, the film rewrites part of the reasons behind the conflict to justify the birth of such a private spy organization that we have known for two films. We are introduced to the Duke of Oxford (the Oscar nominee Ralph Fiennes), noble British philanthropist who lost his wife in a murder carried out during a tour of colonized Africa, and therefore struggles with his son Conrad (Harris Dickinson) to prevent him from getting involved in military affairs. What the young man doesn’t know is that his father secretly maintains a clandestine espionage operation with two trusted servants, played by the Oscar-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou and by Gemma Arterton. And it is through the prism of the tension between these two generations of members of British high society in the 20th century that we are invited to accept that only the kindness and unshakable moral sense of this differentiated social caste can save humanity from the armed conflicts generated by… Precisely herself.

Vaughn’s historical revisionism in his third film has three clear functions: the first is to step back from the fantastic excesses of The Golden Circle back to a plot that invites a more serious emotional investment from the audience, using facts to defuse narrative tensions; the second is to allow yourself to play with historical folk figures such as the Russian mystic Rasputin (played in the film by Rhys Ifans, in one of two noteworthy performances in the film), and use this device to revisit when necessary the comic identity previously associated with the franchise; and the third is to open the door to the parallel development of sister franchises that double the revenues of the 20th Century Studios. But none of them fully work.

The script, signed by Vaughn in partnership with Karl Gajdusek (replacing the collaborator in the two previous films, Jane Goldman) does not know exactly when to stick to reality and when to distort it, as it strives all the time to contextualize a historical conflict that was born of imperialism without reminding the public (unsuccessfully) that the homage to the ideals of that same imperialism is the driving force of the franchise. Unable to fully problematize the war it uses as a great antagonistic force, the text sacrifices the same verisimilitude it borrowed from the history books, turning into an empty farce. It doesn’t help that the rare effective comic reliefs capable of recontextualizing this futility are truncated there, causing more confusion than I breathe and still invoking an unflattering comparison to long predecessors. A fight scene with the characters of Fiennes, Dickinson and Hounsou against Rasputin — the only one in the film that refers to the energetic style of direction that consecrated Vaughn in kick-ass (2010), X-Men: First Class (2010) and in the kingsman — it’s a great example: it’s good precisely because it seems out of touch with production. And the hooks left for sequences (personified in an out-of-place apparition of the once-popular Aaron Taylor-Johnson) are of the worst kind; presented in a hurry, without development or justification and denouncing the inattention of those who were concerned with projecting future earnings instead of making a good film.

But if, as a movie, King’s Man: The Origin it doesn’t make much sense, as a symptom of Vaughn’s artistic downfall it is perfectly cohesive: it is simultaneously the filmmaker’s most conservative and most reactionary production. Conservative because, while employing a tone of a British Crown press office to relativize the crimes of the Monarchy, it still satirizes relevant historical facts to depoliticize itself; neither left nor right, but in the center, using these distortions to clear out, in a manifest tone, the rest of the political spectrum – as if that, by itself, would not take sides. And reactionary because even in its flaws the film works as a mocking response to the franchise’s critics, since not only does it not correct recurrent errors, but it also makes them more evident. In retrospect, the misogyny of the joke with anal sex, from the 2014 movie, or from the scene in which Peter Pascal inserts a tracker in the vagina of an investigated, in 2017, it can now be seen as it is: the result of bad taste and bad faith.

In timing: especially in Anglophone cinema, conservatism has never been antagonistic to good cinema — think of classics like The Grosses Love Too (1953), thieves union (1954), the entire filmography of the republican Clint Eastwood and even more recently the sanguine Harry Brown (2009), with Michael Caine, and Marked to die (2012), of David Ayer. King’s Man: The Origin she skates not because of Matthew Vaughn’s particular views on politics, but because of a lack of vision; an immature myopia that allowed him to transform a franchise with the potential to unite Greeks and Trojans in the name of brainless entertainment into a pamphletary vehicle capable of boring Greeks and revolting Trojans, offering a megaphone for someone who only knows how to babble, and a platform for anyone to dance — and, consequently, no one who watches enjoy it.