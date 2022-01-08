The Pope to Christian Entrepreneurs: Contributing for the Good of All

“The common good is certainly a decisive element in your judgment and your choices as leaders, but you must accept the obligations imposed by the economic and financial systems currently in place, which often ridicule the evangelical principles of social justice and charity,” he said. Francisco to French businessmen.



Pope Francis received in audience, this Friday morning (07/01), at the Vatican, a group of French businessmen who came to Rome on a pilgrimage on the theme of the common good.

“I think it is very beautiful and courageous that, in today’s world, often marked by individualism, indifference and even the marginalization of the most vulnerable people, some entrepreneurs and business leaders have at their heart the service of everyone and not just private interests or from restricted circles. I have no doubts that this will be a challenge for you,” stressed Francisco.

Then Francis shared with the business people some teachings from the Gospel to help them fulfill their role as leaders after God's own heart. used the binomials ideal and reality, and authority and service, concepts that always seem to be in tension, but which the Christian, aided by grace, can unify in his life.















The Pope with French businessmen

The Christian lives a collision between the ideal and the reality

Ideal and reality. Christians often experience a collision between the ideal they dream of and the reality they encounter. The Pope recalled the biblical passage in which Mary gives birth to the Son of God in the poverty of a stable. We always hope that everything goes well, but then an unexpected problem arrives and there is a painful clash between expectations and reality.

The pursuit of the common good is a matter of concern for you, an ideal, in the context of your professional responsibilities. The common good is certainly a decisive element in your discernment and your choices as leaders, but you must accept the obligations imposed by the economic and financial systems currently in place, which often ridicule the evangelical principles of social justice and charity. I imagine that, at times, your task weighs on you, that your conscience conflicts when the ideal of justice and common good that you imagined to reach was not realized, and that the harsh reality presents itself to you as a lack, a failure. , a remorse, a shock.

"In the face of the "scandal of the manger" Mary did not lose heart, she did not rebel, but she reacted by protecting and meditating in her heart, demonstrating an adult faith, which is strengthened in the trial," the Pope said.















The Pope with French businessmen

The mission of the Christian businessman is similar to that of the pastor

With the second binomial, authority and service, the Pontiff recalled the biblical passage in which the Apostles argue about who is the greatest among them. Jesus intervenes, saying, “If anyone wants to be first, let him be last of all and the servant of all.”

According to Francisco, “the mission of the Christian entrepreneur is similar, in many ways, to that of the pastor, of whom Jesus is the model, and who knows how to go ahead of the flock to show the way, knows how to stay in the midst of the flock to see what is happening, and knows how to stay behind, to ensure that no one loses contact.”

I have often exhorted priests and bishops to have “the smell of the sheep”, to immerse themselves in the reality of those entrusted to them, to know them, to be close to them. I believe this advice is also valid for you! Therefore, I encourage you to be close to those who collaborate with you at all levels: to be interested in their lives, to be aware of their difficulties, sufferings, anxieties, but also of their joys, projects and hopes.

“Exercising authority as a service requires sharing it,” the Pope said. “Although the exercise of authority requires courageous and sometimes first-person decision-making, subsidiarity allows everyone to give their best, feel involved, assume their share of responsibility and contribute to the good of all. I know that the Gospel can be demanding and difficult to live in a professional and competitive world. However”, concluded Francis, “I invite you to keep your eyes fixed on Jesus Christ, with his life of prayer and offering his daily work “.