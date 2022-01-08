The Weeknd does a Jim Carrey-led dance therapy session on ‘Dawn FM’; g1 heard | Music

The image The Weeknd created for “Dawn FM” is of a radio station interspersed with sinister narrations by fellow Canadian Jim Carrey. But its pop filled with existential angst (see the cover with elderly make-up) is also reminiscent of a dance therapy session.

On the fifth album, he is more confident than ever as a front-line artist in pop music. It’s a grand and daring production, just round songs. Almost everything there could be a single, but among the potential hits, the ballads “Less than zero” and “Out of time” stand out.

It doesn’t change the course of previous albums, but it deepens both its lyrical universe of sex, drugs and talaricagem – wrapped in a reflective tone, with the help of great narrations by Jim Carrey – as well as the sound based on r&b, English electronic pop of the 80s and Michael Jackson.

Jim Carrey introduces the album half serious, half ironic, as an Alpha FM radio host. The Weeknd immediately surprises with the super bass voice of “Gasoline”, which emulates synthpop singers and asks, dramatic as always, to throw gasoline and set him on fire after he dies.

The first half of the album is more exciting. He follows the eighties tune on “How do I make you love me” and “Sacrifice”, alternating extreme tones, as if duet with himself in an impressive vocal range from MC Melody’s high to Regina Rouca’s low.

“Take my breath” is the most danceable and has the face of Daft Punk’s house and disco. “A tale by Quincy” also harks back to the French duo: just as they released a track narrated by Giorgio Moroder, he brings in another legendary producer, Quincy Jones, to talk about life lessons.

Pain, betrayal and round pop

“Out of time” pulls out the second half of the album, calmer. Here the influence of Michael Jackson stands out. But it’s like a Michael Jackson who went to therapy, faced his demons, and came back with adult and painful themes of betrayal and death rather than a fantasy world.

Jim Carrey warns in the vignette that the rest of the album will come with “30 minutes of easy listening and slow tracks”. The rhythm is calming, but calling it easy listening is an exaggeration. It has the slurred “Starry eyes” but also a lot of round R&B without boredom.

The field of relationships follows the same – a disaster. In “Best friends” he sings about colorful friendship and toxic love. The Weeknd is talaric (“I heard you’re married” with Lil Wayne) and the target of talaricagem (“Is there someone else?”).

“Here we go… Again” with Tyler The Creator is a climactic ballad with the two devil singers alternating in an angelic melody – behind the celestial synth is another guest appearance by ex-Beach Boys Bruce Johnston.

There’s even The Weeknd cute. “Don’t break my heart” goes back to the 80s and the “pain on the dance floor” from the previous album, “After hours”. “The girl I loved broke up with me at the club and I almost died at the club,” he sings. “Less than zero” has an unprecedented sweetness, guitars and a face that will play a lot.

“Every angel is terrifying” is a bizarre vignette about eternal life and exposes the relationship between love and death pointed out in the lyrics and on the cover. Another Jim Carrey vignette, “Phantom Regret”, ends the album/session with the doubt that chaos and dancing are worth it at the end of life. The answer is yes, of course.

