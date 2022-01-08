The Weeknd indicates in song that it is dating Angelina Jolie

The singer practically confirmed the relationship.

The Weeknd appeared to confirm that he is dating Angelina Jolie, after they were photographed at a series of encounters last year. The superstar released his new album Dawn FM this morning and a song called Here We Go has been getting attention. On the track, he sings: “My new girl, she’s a movie star.”

Seemingly referring to sleeping with her, he continues: “I loved her right, I made her scream like Neve Campbell. “But I make her laugh, I swear it cures my depressing thoughts. I told myself I would never fall, but here we go again.” They spread rumors that they were dating after being seen enjoying a romantic dinner together in Los Angeles in the past and were photographed together several times.

In another track called Starry Eyes on the new 16-track album, The Weeknd seems to be referring to the fact that the actress has been single since she split from Brad Pitt in September 2016. He sings: “You weren’t touched by a man long time. Because last time it was very strong.” At another point, he whispers, “Now you are my reality and I want to feel you close.”

Both stayed out of the spotlight on their relationship, with Angelina avoiding a question about him during a recent press tour. When asked if her kids were more excited about her new movie Eternals or her friendship with the singer, she shyly replied, “They’re really excited about this movie, if that’s what you’re asking.”