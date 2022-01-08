Thiaguinho confirms relationship with singer after 20 years and is sincere

Singer Thiaguinho surprised with revelation involving famous singer certainly. All that way after more than 20 years of facts.

That’s because the artist revealed in short that he has been a fan of the singer Rodriguinho since his adolescence. In this way, he exposed a letter that he sent to the idol at a time when he never dreamed of being an artist. “TBT from when I was just a fan of Rodriguinho and Mr. Dan …❤”, began Thiaguinho in short.

“I sent this question, through a letter, to Revista Cavaco! I still lived in Ponta Porã/MS… And knowing that Rodriguinho answered my question, it was one of the most exciting days of my adolescence! ✨ And I wanted Dan to be from the Pranksters! I was already a fan! In 1999! Dan was always a phenomenon! 🔥”, he continued certainly.

Still about Thiaguinho

The singer continued in the story like that and said that he fulfilled his dream. “Today I am a fan and a BROTHER of both! ✊🏿🚀 Believe in your DREAMS! LET’S GO! 20 years later… We did it together: – Runaway – Thanks – I better go. – Calm down, sweetheart! – Livre Pra Voar – There’s no time or place – Stop talking so much nonsense. – Pretext – Welcome – Words from a friend – A Fila Walks”, explained Thiaguinho in that way.

“- How long has it been – Friendship is everything – I went – ​​Fatally – Period and etc… Enough… I got tired! kkkkkk We have a lot of HISTORY! ⚡ And to think that we still have so many songs to write, huh… 🙌🏿🤩✨ #20 years old”, said the artist in addition, surprising everyone with the revelation.