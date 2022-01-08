This 10 year old girl has two companies and plans to retire at 15 – Small Business Big Business

+



In 2014, when she was just two years old, the Australian Pixie Curtis has become a social media phenomenon. On Instagram, it was nicknamed “Instagram Princess”, because of its success in Australia. At the time, Roxy Jacenko, her mother, decided to share in the social networks the baby’s faces and mouths accompanied by captions with fun phrases.

Pixie Curtis is an entrepreneur at age 10 (Photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

Building on her daughter’s success and her expertise in public relations, Jacenko had an idea: undertake next to Pixie. As he had a company and an advertising agency specializing in digital influencers, he turned his daughter into a client — and an entrepreneur.

Thus, their first business was born. In May of the same year, Pixie’s Bows was born, a company of fashion that sells hair accessories for children. With the success, he even managed to make Khloe Kardashian’s daughter publicize the product. The business grew and gained a line of accessories and jewelry for adults, named after their mother.

Pixie Curtis, even younger, when he was already a phenomenon of social networks (Photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

Jacenko and Pixie launched in March 2021 yet another business — now surfing in the fashion of fidgets, children’s toys that have recently taken over the world. Pixie’s Fidgets earned $200,000 in its first month alone. Now, the two companies are part of the Pixie’s Pixs group, which sells toys, games and food to the children’s market.

Jacenko runs the business, of course, but most of the income belongs to his daughter. It is not by chance that the mother said that her daughter could, if she wanted to, retire at age 15 due to the income obtained from the age of two. “Our joke is that I will work to 100 while Pixie will quit at 15,” Jacenko said in an interview with news.com.au.