Three men are sentenced to life in prison for “scary” black murder in the US

A Georgia judge sentenced Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan to life in prison on Friday for what he called the “scary” 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who ran in a predominantly white neighborhood in the state of Georgia. southern United States.

The McMichaels, father and son, will spend the rest of their lives in prison, but Judge Timothy Walmsley has ruled that Bryan may seek parole after 30 years in prison, the minimum sentence permissible for murder under state law.

Walmsley said at a hearing in Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick that he gave the McMichaels the harshest sentence in part because of their “insensitive” words and actions captured on video.

“It was a terrifying and really disturbing scene,” the judge said of part of a video of the murder in which McMichael begins to raise his gun at Arbery while the 25-year-old is about 20 feet away. He claimed that Arbery was “hunted, shot and killed because the individuals here in this courtroom took justice into their own hands.”

Earlier, Arbery’s distressed relatives argued in court that racial stereotyping led to the 25-year-old’s death. Defense attorneys pleaded for clemency, saying none of the three men ever intended Arbery to be killed.

In November, a jury found Gregory McMichael, 66, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and neighbor Bryan, 52, guilty of murder, aggravated assault, false arrest and criminal intent to commit a felony.

Defense attorneys said they will appeal the convictions. Bob Rubin, attorney for the young McMichael, said life without parole should be reserved only for “the worst of the worst.”