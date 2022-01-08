Tomate, famous for choro in Copinha, wants to change his parents’ lives – 07/01/2022 – Sports

When the match between Andirá-AC and Atlético-MG ended, 18-year-old goalkeeper Eduardo was still red-faced with emotion, with a countenance that once earned him the nickname Tomate.

For most of the second half, he followed the game from the bench in tears. He was substituted in the 17th minute, when there was the penalty that would define the defeat of the team from Acre by 1-0 — the moment in which he left the field and cried, went viral on social media on Wednesday (5).

The result decreed the elimination of the Acre team in the first phase of the São Paulo Junior Cup, but it would not be the end of the line for Tomate’s dream and perhaps not even Andirá’s own.

The team from the city of Rio Branco traveled to São Paulo with the objective of using Copinha to give visibility to the boys, in the hope that one of them could attract the attention of a big club. In addition to continuing the player’s career, this would bring a financial return for the modest team.

The young goalkeeper’s tears were a reflection not only of the replacement but also of that hope.

“I felt a little pain for leaving, yes, but the emotion was because of the beautiful performance I had, the match I played. I had been being criticized a lot by some people and, thank God, I did well”, said the goalkeeper to leaf.

While the young man gained fame overnight, gaining more than 500,000 followers on social media in 24 hours, coach Kinho Brito was heavily criticized for his replacement. The coach, however, recorded a video alongside the goalkeepers and said that Carlos’ entry was combined to give the two athletes a chance.

Tomate, who was enrolled in Copinha as the third goalkeeper, confirmed the story and defended the commander. However, he was almost out of the tournament, as Brito did not intend to list him. He only changed his mind after being convinced by the club’s president, Afonso Alves, who advised him to take the athlete by the soccer director Civaldo Nery, the player’s cousin.

“I helped, not because he’s my cousin, I helped because he’s a boy who really needed it, he has a lot of willpower. The coach even cut him twice, but we managed to help,” says Nery.

It wasn’t just the lobbying done by the director that made Alves buy the fight with the coach. As Andirá does not have many financial resources, the agent is the only employee hired and also accumulates the role of physical trainer for the cast. Therefore, it monitors the efforts of each player on a daily basis.

“taking him out [Afonso], we are all volunteers. The Kinho [Brito] you don’t receive anything either, I’m also a volunteer. The president is the only employee, and the club’s official headquarters is at his house,” says the director.

Without resources to travel to São Paulo, the team had a partnership with the city of Rio Branco to be able to rent a bus. “We made a trip of two days and two nights, just stopping to eat,” explains the director.

After the draw made by the São Paulo Football Federation, Andirá had the city of Lins defined as its headquarters. Sensitized with the condition of the team, the city hall offered meals to the athletes. Others, says Nery, were paid by top hats: “We had to buy food for some players with their own pocket money.”

The situation is recurrent in the daily lives of the boys from the Acre team. Tomate himself already had to rely on the help of his chief cousin to make his meals. “Many times, he didn’t have money to go to training, and I would pick him up at his house, which is more than 10 km from the place where we train. Afterwards, I would take him to my house to eat”, reminds the director.

The goalkeeper comes from a humble family. The mother is retired, and the father works selling yogurt. Football is, for the athlete, a means by which he believes he will be able to give a better life to his family. “I hope that from now on I can do my best for them and also represent my state well.”

His desire is to follow in the footsteps of a famous fellow countryman, goalkeeper Weverton, from Palmeiras. “I like him a lot, I haven’t had a chance to meet him yet, but I’m inspired by him,” says the young man, before pointing out the idol’s characteristics. “He’s very safe on the field, he knows how to play with his feet, and I try to be like that too.”

The chance to start a successful career is on the horizon. Tomato should have a period of testing in March at Atlético-MG, who liked his performance and showed interest..

“The hope we have is to sell a player, make a box for the club and improve Andirá’s condition. Today, the club lives on the support of some people. The field we use, for example, was a team that went bankrupt, we rent with the help of some partners”, says Nery.

According to the top hat, however, despite the invitation to the test, the team from Minas Gerais has not yet made a proposal to Andirá.

Before the training period, Tomate will still play his last game in this edition of Copinha, on Saturday (8), against Desportivo Aliança, from Alagoas. With no chance of classification, the team from Acre will only comply with the table, but the archer will be able to show service to whoever has his eye.