Tourists die in Pakistani blizzard | World

At least 16 tourists have died from freezing temperatures after being trapped in their vehicles in northern Pakistan, where thousands flocked to view snow, officials said Saturday.

The government declared a state of calamity in the city of Murree, located 64 km from the capital Islamabad.

“For the first time in 15 to 20 years, this large number of tourists crowded Murree, which created a major crisis,” Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said in a video message.

The minister said about 1,000 cars were stuck at a station in a mountainous area, confirming that “16 to 19 deaths occurred in their cars”. Army and paramilitary forces were deployed to assist with rescue operations, he said.

On Friday night (7), the government announced the closing of all roads leading to the site to prevent the additional flow of tourists.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was shocked by the “tragic deaths” of tourists. “We ordered the investigation and established strict rules to ensure the prevention of such tragedies,” Khan said on Twitter.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry urged people not to go to the scene.

The blizzard, which began on Tuesday night (4), continued at regular intervals, attracting thousands of tourists. Due to the large number of visitors, many families ended up being stranded on the roads.

Videos shared on social media showed entire families, including children, killed in their snow-covered vehicles.

The cause of the deaths has not yet been informed. “The deaths were caused by colds or carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Faheem Yonus, head of infectious diseases at the University of Maryland, UCH, in a tweet.