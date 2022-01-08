Tourists trapped in snow die on mountain in Pakistan







Cars Stuck During Heavy Blizzard in Pakistani Mountains Photo: PTV/REUTERS TV / Reuters

at least 16 tourists died inside their vehicles on a road that leads to a mountain station located in the north of the Pakistan, due to the low temperatures. Also according to information released this Saturday, 8, by national authorities, around 1,000 vehicles were stranded amid heavy snowfall, declared the government of Murree, which is located 64 km northeast of the capital Islamabad, an area affected by the calamity.

On Friday night, the government announced the closing of all roads leading to the station to stop the additional influx of tourists.

“For the first time in 15 to 20 years, this large number of tourists crowded Murree, which created a major crisis,” said Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. The minister said about 1,000 cars were stuck at the station on the hill, an elevated city in the nearby area, confirming that the deaths occurred inside the cars.

Army platoons and paramilitary forces were deployed to assist the civilian administration in rescue operations, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan lamented the tragic death of tourists. “We ordered the investigation and established strict rules to ensure the prevention of such tragedies,” Khan said in a tweet.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry urged people not to visit the mountain station. The blizzard, which began last Tuesday night, 4, continued at regular intervals, attracting thousands of tourists.

Due to the large number of visitors, many families ended up being stranded on the roads. Local media reported that more than 100,000 vehicles entered the mountain station. “The deaths were caused by colds or carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning,” said Dr. Faheem Yonus, head of infectious diseases at the University of Maryland, UCH, in a tweet.

“CO is odorless, lethal if a stationary car is buried in snow, the blocked exhaust (muffler) can quickly kill passengers breathing CO.” Authorities have yet to say a word about the causes of the deaths.

* With information from Reuters