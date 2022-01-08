Treated as a failure, Days Gone outsold Ghost of Tsushima

This last Tuesday, the official profile of Ghost of Tsushima celebrated having reached the mark of 8 million copies sold around the world. The feat is undoubtedly worthy of celebration, unless the game in question is Days Gone.

At least this is what Jeff Ross says, principal from the game about a zombie apocalypse, from Bend Studio. According to him, his game sold more than 8 million units in one year and six months, and yet it was treated like a failure by local management.

The information was revealed by the director on Twitter, in response to sharing an article about the feat of Sucker Punch’s samurai adventure.

At the time I left Sony, Days Gone had been out for a year and a half (and a month), and sold over 8 million copies. It’s since gone on to sell more, and then a million+ on Steam. Local studio management always made us feel like it was a big disappointment. #daysgone #PlayStation https://t.co/KMZr2pGe9r — Jeff Ross (@JakeRocket) January 5, 2022

“When I left Sony, Days Gone it had been out a year and a half (and a month ago) and sold over 8 million copies” Ross said on the social network. “Since then it has sold even more, and then over a million [de cópias] on Steam”, when he arrived in May of last year on the Valve platform. Even so, according to Ross, the “local management of the studio always made us feel as if [o jogo] was a big disappointment.”

When confronted by Twitter users, who claimed that the scores for the two games are quite different, with Ghost of Tsushima being acclaimed by audiences and critics, Ross has stated that this is not the case. According to him, the treatment received by the team “it was about sales, not grades”.

Publicly, neither Sony nor Bend Studio have ever claimed that the game would have been a failure, but certainly not pleased enough to gain a sequel. After all, a sequel to Days Gone would have been suggested and denied by the PlayStation company.