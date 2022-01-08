‘Trump invited people to go peacefully to Congress to expose their dissatisfaction,’ says Ana Paula

Joe Biden criticized former president and blamed him for the Capitol invasion; Os Pingos Nos Is commented

EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis / POOL/Archive Biden lashed out heavily at Trump for the invasion of Capitol Hill



the president of United States, Joe Biden, made harsh criticisms of Donald Trump and blamed the republican for the invasion of his supporters to the Capitol last year. The Democrat made a statement during an event in memory of a year of action on Thursday 6. “For the first time in our history a president who lost the election tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent invasion hit the Capitol, but they failed. On this day of remembrance, we need to make sure that this attack never, never happens again,” he said. “He’s not just a former president. He’s a defeated former president,” Biden said.

Ana Paula Henkel, program commentator The Drops On The Is, gives Young Pan News, claimed that Biden uses “fiery rhetoric” targeting midterm elections, called midterms. “ANDkey elections where Republicans are likely to regain leadership in the House and Senate. The margin leaves no security for the Democrats. ANDThis rhetoric will be pushed until November of this year, when the midterms happen”, he opined. Ana Paula also defended Trump’s stance. “It’s important to say that on January 6th of last year, and this is all over the internet videos, Donald Trump invited people to go peacefully to Congress to express their dissatisfaction and questions regarding the answers that were not given in the 2020 election”, he said.

Watch the program Os Pingos Nos Is this Thursday, 6, in full: