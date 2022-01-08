Trump will launch its own social network, TRUTH Social, in February

Former US President Donald Trump’s new exclusive social network app called TRUTH Social is due to launch on February 21st. The date draws attention as it is the same as the President’s Day in the USA.

The Apple Store, an app store available to iOS users, recently added Donald Trump’s social network to its list of apps. The social network should have a system similar to Twitter, where it is possible to write messages and publish photos and instant videos. The equivalent of “tweet” will be called “truth”. Check out, in the image below, a little more of the possible design of Trump’s social network:

Last year, Donald Trump was punished on Twitter and Facebook for supporting in some way the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The former US president had no evidence to make accusations, but he claimed at the time that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

On the App Store, the TRUTH app says, in its description, to be a space for different opinions and ideologies. “It’s a new way of describing ‘inclusion’ in America,” says the app’s description.

“Stay up to date with the latest news while staying directly connected to the people who influence you – don’t be shocked if they turn your ‘Truth’ into a virus!” also highlights the platform in its description, with a hint of indirection at other social networks. The name of the social network can already be seen by many as a prick. The word “truth”, in the free translation into Portuguese, means “truth”.

As stated earlier, the social network will look and feel very similar to Twitter. The user will be able to share messages, reply to them and bookmark them, just like on Twitter.

