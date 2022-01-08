Turma da Mônica will win live-action series on Globoplay

The gang’s story continues!

After the resounding success of Monica’s Gang: Ties, live-action of the most beloved gang in Brazil, the long-awaited sequel, Monica’s Gang: Lessons, finally made it to theaters. Now, according to O Globo, the story of Maurício de Sousa’s characters will continue in a series on Globoplay.

The news was given by Patricia Kogut, portal columnist The globe. In the note, she informs that the project will bring the return of the cast consisting of Giulia Benite (Monica), Kevin Vechiatto (Scallion), Laura Rauseo (Magali) and Gabriel Moreira (Smudge). The director of both films, Daniel Rezende, also returns to the live-action project, whose filming should start later this year.

Further details were not disclosed, not even what will be the plot adapted in the new venture. However, it is important to remember that Ties and lessons are part of a trilogy of Graphic Novels, published by the seal MSP. The last title of this saga is Monica’s Gang: Memories, which shows the conclusion of this story arc.

Monica’s Gang: Lessons is already showing in theaters. Already Monica’s Gang: Ties, the gang’s first live-action adventure, is available on Globoplay.

See too: