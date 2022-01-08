Turnaround: Nikão switches Internacional to São Paulo; understand the case | football

Remember that until Thursday Nikão was on his way to Beira-Rio? Fate has changed. At dawn, Internacional and the player’s staff ended up undoing the deal due to contractual disagreements. The attacking midfielder decided to accept São Paulo’s proposal for a four-year contract.

An obstacle in the bureaucratic part with the International ended the agreement. The negotiation after a contractual divergence between Inter and Nikão’s manager.

During the night, São Paulo, who had been keeping in touch and had an interest in the player, managed to settle the score. As the deal went wrong with Inter, Tricolor worked quickly and signed a four-year contract with Nikão.

The deal was signed at a meeting that involved president Julio Casares and soccer director Rui Costa from São Paulo, and Nikão Paulo Pitombeira’s manager.

The agreement provides for a four-year bond, with the option of extending it for another season.

São Paulo has always been strong in the fight for the 29-year-old attacking midfielder, but had moved away with the progress of negotiations with Internacional.

As the ge confirmed in recent days, Colorado Executive Director Paulo Bracks said that the team from Rio Grande do Sul and Nikão reached a verbal agreement. The player really liked the Inter project.

However, due to contractual divergences, at around 10 am this Saturday, the attacking midfielder informed Inter that he was undoing the deal, thanked the club for their interest and said he was going another way. Colorado still expected a positive signal from Nikão’s staff this morning.

São Paulo tried Douglas Costa and it didn’t work, the negotiation with Soteldo was difficult and Nikão returned to appear as the big name for the position. The player’s manager accepted the proposal made by Tricolor this Saturday.

Nikão and Inter: what happened?

On December 30th, the ge brought the information that the International had made a proposal to Nikão and she had pleased the player and the athlete’s staff. The negotiation seemed to be moving forward quickly.

On Friday, the last day of the year, Nikão gave the green light for the businessman to accept Inter’s proposal.

Until last Tuesday, the parties were solving bureaucratic issues. There was an expectation for the signing of the contract and the release of a video, recorded by Nikão, to say goodbye to the Athletico fans.

Nikão’s staff claims that they had a contract in hand, but they were waiting for the financial issue to be defined for the signing. Internacional claims that there was a verbal agreement, but the contract was never drafted – on Thursday, Nikão’s staff had informed the ge that the contract was ready.