Company said it follows “specific criteria” against content deemed misleading Photo: Pexels/Brett Jordan

After controversies and accusations of censorship and collusion in the “fight against fake news”, promoted by Twitter, the social network said it has “the challenge of not arbitrating the truth”. According to the company, since March 2020, Twitter has taken action against publications that “may expose people to more risk of contracting or transmitting” Covid-19.

Through a statement, the social network said that its policy to combat fake news “does not provide for acting on all untrue or questionable content about the pandemic, but on tweets that may expose people to greater risk of contracting or transmitting the disease” .

Several users of the network accuse the company of censoring messages in favor of early treatment against Covid-19, but there are also those who believe that Twitter should be stricter and remove more content from the air.

According to the note, the platform should “give people who use the service the power to expose, counter and discuss perspectives. This is to serve the public conversation”.

The company also said it had started a test of “reporting misleading information in different categories, including Covid-19, in the US, [na] Australia and [na] South Korea” and which may implement the measure around the world, depending on the results obtained.

Twitter pointed out that the measures taken against content deemed misleading follow “specific criteria” that can be found in the social network’s Help Center.

SEE THE ENTIRE NOTE:

We have been following discussions about our efforts to contain disinformation on Twitter, especially related to Covid-19. As we internally assess revisions to our processes and reviews, we would like to clarify a few points.

As of March 2020, Twitter has had a policy to handle misleading information about Covid-19. It does not foresee acting on all untrue or questionable content about the pandemic, but on Tweets that may expose people to greater risk of contracting or transmitting the disease.

Our approach to disinformation goes beyond keeping or taking content and accounts off the air. Twitter has the challenge of not arbitrating the truth and giving people who use the service the power to expose, counter and discuss perspectives. This is serving the public conversation.

We take into account specific criteria for taking actions ranging from flagging a Tweet as misleading to permanently suspending an account.

You can find them in our Help Center

Since the policy was launched, we’ve partnered with experts to bring reliable information to Twitter, and we’ve monitored conversations to proactively identify and take action in case of rule violations.

In addition, @MomentsBrasil brings together Tweets from trusted sources that counter, contextualize and disprove controversial or questionable statements that arise in conversations on the platform. You can find the contents directly on the Explore tab.

As we usually do with product updates, we recently started testing for reporting misleading information in different categories, including Covid-19, in the US, Australia and South Korea. The eventual worldwide implementation will depend on the measured results.

Regarding verification, we have launched a new policy based on comments made by people, whose criteria are publicly available.

It is worth remembering that the blue seal is intended to confirm the authenticity of high-reach and engagement profiles.

However, the implementation process requires learning and revisions as it is recent and subject to inaccuracies and misunderstandings.

We listened to questions and reassessed, where mistakes were made, we made corrections.

All accounts, including verified ones, must follow the Twitter Rules. In the event of a violation of the rules by a verified profile, the appropriate measures may include removal of the seal.

It is worth stressing that no one on Twitter is responsible, alone, for our decisions, and it is regrettable to see people who work at the company suffer targeted charges as if they were responsible for the measures in isolation.

New behaviors and conversations arise all the time, and we work to make our policies and actions reflect these changes.

We will continue to share details about our work with a focus on the health of the public conversation and the safety of people.

