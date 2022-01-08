UFC 271 wins duel between giants Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa | combat

Houston native Derrick Lewis has 23 fights for the UFC, with a record of 17 wins and six losses. At 36 years old and with a record of 26 wins and eight losses in his career, the “Black Beast” has already competed for the UFC belt twice, being defeated in both by Daniel Cormier at UFC 230 (submission) and by Ciryl Gane at UFC 265 (technical knockout). At 1.91m and 120kg, the giant has already said that he no longer intends to fight five rounds, but admitted that he could make an exception if he were to fight for the belt one more time. Lewis is coming off a five-game winning streak in his last six bouts.