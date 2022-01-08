UFC 271 wins duel between giants Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa | combat

UFC 271 got a gift: one of the most exciting fights among the organization’s heavyweights. On the one hand, the American Derrick Lewis, number three in the ranking of the greatest knockout in the UFC, with no less than 15 victories on the fast lane in the octagon, and on the other, the Australian Tai Tuivasa, number 11 in the world and who, in addition to having heavy hands and a lot of speed for a fighter in the heaviest division in MMA, he still celebrates his victories with a “shoey”, which is drinking beer out of someone’s shoe. The news was released first hand by the website “MMA Junkie” last Friday.
Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa face off at UFC 271 — Photo: Infoesporte
Houston native Derrick Lewis has 23 fights for the UFC, with a record of 17 wins and six losses. At 36 years old and with a record of 26 wins and eight losses in his career, the “Black Beast” has already competed for the UFC belt twice, being defeated in both by Daniel Cormier at UFC 230 (submission) and by Ciryl Gane at UFC 265 (technical knockout). At 1.91m and 120kg, the giant has already said that he no longer intends to fight five rounds, but admitted that he could make an exception if he were to fight for the belt one more time. Lewis is coming off a five-game winning streak in his last six bouts.
Eight years younger than Lewis, Tuivasa has a record of 13 wins and three losses in his career – in the UFC, his record is seven wins and three losses). With 12 of his 13 victories being by KO, the Australian is coming off four straight wins, all by KO, being three in the first round. The only time he was knocked out was against Brazilian Junior Cigano, in 2018. Measuring 1.87m tall, Tuivasa weighs 119kg.
UFC 271
February 12, 2022, in Houston (USA)
EVENT CARD (so far):
Middleweight: Israel Adesanya v Robert Whittaker
Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa
Middleweight: Jared Cannonier v Derek Brunson
Bantamweight: Douglas D’Silva vs. Sergey Morozov
Middleweight: Jacob Malkoun vs. AJ Dobson
Bantamweight: Marcelo Rojo v Kyler Phillips
Lightweight: Renato Moicano vs. Alexander Hernandez
Flyweight: Casey O’Neill x Roxanne Modafferi
Lightweight: Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen
Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant
Welterweight: Mike Mathetha vs Orion Cosce
Bantamweight: Ronnie Lawrence vs. Mana Martinez
Light Heavyweight: Maxim Grishin vs. Ed Herman
Flyweight: Alex Perez v Matt Schnell
Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Bobby Green
