UK Calls in Military to Replace Doctors with Covid; Transmission rate rises again in England | World

The UK Defense Ministry said on Friday that it had begun deploying military personnel to support hospitals that are understaffed and under extreme pressure from record Covid-19 cases in the country.

The government said 200 members of the Armed Forces were made available to support the National Health Service (NHS) in London over the next three weeks.

The mobilization takes place at the same time as the country faces strong increases in the number of infections. In England, the transmission rate of coronavirus in England has risen this week and is between 1.2 and 1.5, reported the UK Health Safety Agency.

In practice, this means that every 100 people infected transmit the virus to another 120 or 150 – considering the margin of error of the statistics.

This is the first time since December 23 that the number has been released. At the last measurement, before the Christmas season, the “R” index was between 1.0 and 1.2.

Symbolized by “R”, the “rate of contagion” is a number that translates the potential for the spread of a disease: when it is greater than 1, each infected person transmits the disease to more than one person and the disease progresses. When it’s smaller, it backs off.

The UK is experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus cases due to the omicron variant, and has reported over 150,000 new cases each day over the past week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain could withstand the outbreak without further restrictions thanks to vaccination and the strain’s lesser severity, but warned of some challenging weeks.

Military personnel also in vaccines

The government also deployed the Armed Forces to assist with Covid-19’s testing and vaccination programs.

“Once again they are stepping up to help NHS workers who are working 24 hours a day across the capital, helping the health service in this difficult winter period, where the need is greatest,” said the Health Minister, Sajid Javid.

The UK reported nearly 150,000 deaths from Covid-19, and two years after the pandemic, its state health service was already facing a morale and personnel crisis even before the recent Ômicron outbreak, according to a parliamentary report published on Thursday.

Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the Board of the British Medical Association, said there were unprecedented levels of NHS staff shortages.

“Although the government turned to the Army for help in London, let us not forget that we have a national problem at the moment,” Nagpaul told Sky News. “This is a national problem and we’ve never seen this level of understaffing before.”