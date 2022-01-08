UN plans to discuss missile launch by North Korea

The Security Council of the United Nations (UN) plans to hold an emergency meeting next week to discuss the latest missile launch by North Korea, on Wednesday (5).

UN diplomatic sources said yesterday that five countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and France, had requested an emergency council meeting. Negotiations are being made for the meeting to take place on Monday (10).

The North Korean Workers’ Party newspaper reported on Thursday (6) that the country had tested a hypersonic missile the day before.

Japan and the United States said the launch, which used ballistic missile technology, violated UN Security Council resolutions.

The council held emergency meetings when North Korea launched missiles in September and October of last year. Western nations called for a statement condemning the releases, but China and Russia did not agree.

Beijing and Moscow are calling for the lifting of sanctions against Pyongyang. Observers say there is a possibility that the Security Council may not be able to present a united front against North Korea again.

* With information from NHK, Japan’s public television broadcaster