Understand how the FED’s interest rate increase affects stock exchanges and your pocket – 01/08/2022 – From Grão to Grão

Last Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Reserve (FED), as the American Central Bank is known, released the minutes of its last meeting held on December 15, 2021. The document has a total of 14 pages, but the following sentence on the page 11 made the market shudder:

“…given their individual outlooks for the economy, the labor market, and inflation, it may become warranted to increase the federal funds rate sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.” (given their outlook for the economy, labor market and inflation, it may be necessary to raise short-term rates early or in a rhythm faster than the participants had anticipated.)

A similar announcement also took place in Brazil by our BC in the second half of 2021. The result was a sharp rise in the Brazilian interest rate curve and the consequent fall in the stock markets.

I explain below the reason why the shares suffer from the rise in interest rates by Central Banks.

The change in the short-term rate (the Selic in the Brazilian case) affects the market interest curve and this influences the pricing of shares.

Simply put, the market prices a share, bringing a company’s future cash flow to present value. For this, it uses the long-term interest rate implicit in the yield curve mentioned above. I’ll give an example, but first I’ll recall a concept from our high school for simplicity.

If we consider that a company’s cash flow grows at a constant rate, the sum of the present value of the flows is represented by the sum of an infinite geometric progression, which we learned in high school when we took the entrance exam.

This formula is presented below.

In the formula, the fair value (V) of a stock today is the ratio between the cash flow (FC) and the difference between the discount rate (k) and the growth (g) of the FC.

In the composition of the discount rate (k), the risk-free rate of the economy plus a stock risk premium is considered. Thus, if the economy’s risk-free rate goes up, the denominator gets bigger and the stock’s present value goes down. See the example.

Consider that a company has an expected cash flow (FC) of BRL 100.00 per year, that the discount rate (k) is 12% per year and the growth rate (g) of the flow is 4% per year. Thus, the fair value (V) of this action today would be R$1,250.00 (=100/ (12% – 4%)).

If the discount rate goes up by 2% due to an unexpected movement in the market, then the new discount rate jumps to 14% per year. Keeping the rest constant, the new fair value of the asset is now R$1,000.00 (=100/ (14% – 4%)).

Therefore, a simple unexpected movement of interest rate increase can cause a drop in the fair value of assets. In our example, a 20% reduction in fair value.

This reduction in fair value could trigger a devaluation of the same magnitude as this action.

Part of the drop that the Brazilian market showed last year can be explained by the acceleration of interest rate hikes by our BC in the fourth quarter of 2021.

However, the unexpected upward movement in the interest rate affects more than just the discount rate. It also negatively influences the future growth (g) of companies’ cash flows.

With rising rates, the opportunity cost for individuals to consume and for entrepreneurs to invest increases. This means that rising interest rates act as a hand brake on the economy.

Thus, the fair value of shares may be affected not only by a higher discount rate, but also by a lower growth (g) when interest rates rise more than expected.

In our example, suppose the discount rate (k) went up 2% and the growth rate (g) went down 1%. Thus, the fair value of our hypothetical action would be R$909.09 (=100/ (14% – 3%)). That is, a 27.27% drop from the initial fair value.

So this week’s stock market slump reflects investor fears over how much the Fed could raise interest rates.

The effect on our pockets from a stronger interest rate increase in the US could come, for example, from greater pressure on our exchange rate and, consequently, higher inflation and higher interest rate increases in Brazil.

Michael Viriato is an investment advisor and founding partner of Investor’s House

