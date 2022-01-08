Understand how the Golden Globe fiasco could shake this awards season – 01/07/2022 – Illustrated

The 2022 Hollywood awards season will begin with a real fiasco. There is no better word to describe what will be the Golden Globes this Sunday (9), targeted by controversies that have dragged on for years, but which have gained momentum in recent months.

There won’t even be an awards ceremony. After days of trying to convince celebrities to join the party, or at least to appear at it, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which delivers the trophy, has decided to announce its winners in what must be a bland, non-TV conference — since the NBC broadcaster declined to air the event this year—or online. Winners will be announced in real time via social media.

Only the members of the group will participate, who saw in the new wave of Covid-19 a beautiful justification for reducing this 79th edition to minimum levels. There is no party atmosphere, after all, as the Golden Globe is under scrutiny for accusations of corruption, clubism and racism.

They have always haunted the awards, but have become more forceful after a long and detailed report in the Los Angeles Times, published on the eve of last year’s party.

One of the newspaper’s findings was that there were no blacks among the association’s members. Since then, a former president of the group has sent an email criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement — which was leaked and, of course, rejected — and celebrities who had been awarded in the past have returned their trophies.

Changes in the Foreign Press Association are already underway, such as the inclusion of black members. But it will take a long time to regain the trust of the industry and the public. This is the assessment made behind the scenes in Hollywood, where no one wants to have their image linked to the Golden Globes right now, but where they also rule out its permanent cancellation.

According to a public relations professional who works promoting films and actors to voters for awards such as the Golden Globes, and who therefore chose not to be identified, the belief is that the industry needs to give the Press Association a break Foreign. There is confidence that changes will be adopted, even if this is a slow process.

Despite the dissatisfaction now and the boycott celebrities promoted by refusing to attend the conference ceremony, the publicist doesn’t expect to see any major protests taking place on Sunday night other than some social media buzz.

The tiny and shy format of this Golden Globe is a huge hit for an award that became famous for offering moments of relaxation and a fancy bar for the hottest celebrities in cinema and television. Many people turned on the TV just to see their idols slightly intoxicated and in moments of informality. It’s the opposite of the flawless glamor seen annually at the Oscars — which even has its flares, but far more contained.

This will be the first time since 2008 that the Golden Globe will not have a ceremony in this established format. At the time, however, the event did not change because of an internal scandal, but because of a writers’ strike that paralyzed many Hollywood productions and left its marks on that year’s movie crop.

Due to a complicated imbroglio and also due to the lack of screenwriters to write the jokes and emotional speeches that guide the Hollywood awards —well, there is much less spontaneity in these events than one might think—, the Foreign Press Association resorted to a press conference to announce its winners. NBC even broadcast the event, despite the lack of appeal, as did other broadcasters.

But this year’s cancellation is very different, as it’s the Golden Globe’s credibility at stake. While executives and public relations are hopeful about the party’s future, the exceptions for now promise to shake up the complicated architecture that keeps awards season and, more importantly, made-for-award movies, afoot.

The Golden Globes is, after all, the first major award on the calendar, responsible for confirming or overturning favoritism and helping those who work in the middle to pave the way for the Oscars. The little golden man, this year, will only be delivered in almost three months, which could plunge some celebrated titles into ostracism, since there is little intention to advertise over the victories held on the Globe.

No one wants to be the first to embrace the Foreign Press Association again, says the publicist who declined to be identified. Behind the scenes, no one trusts the award, and even if they did, they wouldn’t want to show solidarity anytime soon. So much so that, according to him, the studios practically did not mobilize to campaign for their films, as usual.

This can also create an economic problem. Many films designed for the awards are not exactly dear to the public. They tend to have modest audience numbers, and it’s only when they’re nominated or won a major prize do they see their box office catapult.

With the Oscar still far away and no other awards with Golden Globe-like appeal in the meantime, smaller films like “Belfast” or those that have disappointed at the box office so far like “Amor, Sublime Amor” will be without the little push they would need so badly.

And that’s a shame in a year in which, unlike the norm, the Golden Globe nominations were reasonable and did not leave room for doubtful and controversial appearances. This was the case with “Music”, directed by singer Sia, last year, which entered the list of best comedy or musical despite being criticized for portraying autism as problematic.

We have, in the selection now, titles praised by the critics and that are in fact concentrating the bets for the Oscar and the awards of the Hollywood syndicates, like “Attack of the Dogs”, “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!” and “Licorice Pizza”. On the television side, “Succession” is a favorite in the best drama series and in several other categories.

Still shrouded in secrecy, this Sunday’s Golden Globes should go down in history as the least relevant ceremony in its nearly 80 years. The marks it will leave are uncertain, as is the time the Foreign Press Association will spend in rehabilitation. But, by all appearances, there are still people fighting to keep the award alive – and we’re talking about an industry that likes to party.”