Undertale’s Megalovania performed during an audience with Pope Francis; watch

Undertale's Megalovania performed during an audience with Pope Francis; watch

One of the most striking features of the game Undertale is the soundtrack, more precisely the song Megalovania, which is played in looping in the game. And, as the site noted The Verge, Pope Francis recently had the opportunity to hear it during a general audience — although he most likely has no idea what it is.

During a presentation at the Vatican’s general audience last Tuesday (5), the pontiff received the Italian circus group Rony Roller. And the artists chose the Undertale soundtrack as the backdrop for their performance.

The song, written by Toby Fox, could be heard by everyone present at the venue, including the watchful eye of Pope Francis. The scene is very peculiar, and caught the attention of fans of the game. Watch.

As strange as this may sound, this is not the first time the Pope has been “introduced” to music. In 2016, YouTuber MatPat was invited to a Vatican summit to discuss how the internet “brings people together”.

At the time, the YouTuber was informed that he would have to arrive with a gift for the pontiff — and he chose a copy of Undertale. After the incident, MatPat made a video explaining why he presented the religious leader with the game. Watch.

You will hardly receive any more random news than this one, let’s face it.

