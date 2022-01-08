Union honored BRL 8.96 billion in unpaid debts by states and municipalities in 2021 – 01/07/2022 – Market

The National Treasury reported this Friday (7) that the Union honored R$ 8.96 billion in debts not paid by states and municipalities in 2021.

The amount honored is the second highest in the series started in 2016, lower only than the amount of BRL 13.33 billion paid by the Union in 2020.

Last year, most of the bill was paid on debts of the states of Rio de Janeiro (R$ 4.2 billion), Minas Gerais (R$ 3.1 billion) and Goiás (R$ 1.3 billion). The three states account for 96.1% of everything that was honored by the government in the year.

The Union also paid R$ 194 million in debts from Amapá and R$ 156 million from Rio Grande do Norte. The only municipality in the country with an honorable guarantee in the year was Belford Roxo (RJ), with the value of R$ 1.56 million.

In total, since 2016, this cost to the federal government amounts to R$ 41.91 billion.

The Union offers guarantees on loans from regional governments with international organizations and financial institutions, which allows entities to obtain financing at lower interest rates.

In case of non-payment, the National Treasury is obliged to honor the debts. Afterwards, the federal government invokes counter-guarantees to recover the amounts. However, the entities have managed to stop these charges.

“Because the Union is prevented from recovering the counter-guarantees of several States that obtained court injunctions suspending the execution of said counter-guarantees, the amounts honored in the year increased the need for financing the federal public debt”, informed the Treasury.