Units soar 45% after announcement of acquisition by XP – Money Times

The Modal Bank (MODL11), owner of the Modalmais platform, closed the trading session this Friday (7) in a rush, after XP Investimentos announced an agreement to acquire the company.

The company’s units jumped 44.9%, quoted at R$ 12.10. The bank’s common papers rose more than 38%, to R$ 4.50. In the same period, the Ibovespa jumped 1.14%.

The company’s shares gained momentum with the news that the transaction will be paid with up to 19.5 million new Class A shares or BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts, certificates issued in Brazil that are backed by shares issued abroad) of XP, representing a 35% premium on the average price of the last 30 days of Modal.

THE Now Investments saw the announcement as positive for both parties. In the broker’s assessment, it makes sense that XP wants to increase its exposure to the B2C (Business to Consumer) segment, especially considering that Modal has a strong presence in the futures market.

Ágora classified the valuation as fair, with the acquisition multiples at a discount of 10-15% compared to XP on a P/E basis (price to earnings) for 2022.

According to XP, the acquisition should add value in a “consistent and sustainable manner to the shareholders of both companies”.

“Given the immaterial overlap between XP’s and Banco Modal’s clients, we expect revenue synergies and improvements in the client experience to be captured,” said Bruno Constantino, CFO of the brokerage.

In September 2021, XP and Modal had 3.8 million active customers. In terms of net revenue, in the last twelve months to September, the two companies totaled R$ 11.8 billion.