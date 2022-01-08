Unvaccinated, Djokovic already knows if he can play Roland Garros | Sneakers

Play / Instagram Djokovic

Unlike Australia, France seems to be more flexible in protocols for combating Covid-19, despite the high number of cases. The country’s Sports Minister, Roxana Maracineanu declared that if the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic

want to compete Roland Garros,

starting in May, he will only have to test negative for the disease. The athlete is at an impasse with the Australian government, which, in turn, has suspended his visa.

“He would not follow the same organizational processes as those who are vaccinated, but he will be able to compete at Roland Garros, due to the protocols, and the sanitary bubble, which allow him”, declared Maracineanu. The picture in the European country is not compatible with the case. Last Tuesday, 4, France registered a new record confirmed cases of Covid-19: 271,686 were positive in 24 hours.

Parallel to this, in Australia, Djokovic refuses to present proof of vaccination and, consequently, the country of Oceania does not allow him to enter the territory to compete in the Australian Open.

Djokovic is staying at a hotel in Melbourne, where he will remain until next Monday, when there will be a hearing to decide whether he will be deported or allowed into the country. The tennis player was stopped and held at the airport as soon as he disembarked.

The athlete would be deported to Serbia on Wednesday, but an appeal filed by his lawyer delayed his return.