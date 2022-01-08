Unvaccinated people increase risk of new variants, warn researchers – Época Negócios

+



As long as part of the world is not vaccinated, new variants will continue to emerge, scientists say (Photo: Pixabay)

After the omicron, identified from South Africa, and the IHU, recently discovered in France, experts warn that it is likely that new variants of covid-19 will continue to emerge until the entire world population is vaccinated.

“Until the whole world is vaccinated, not just rich Western countries, we will remain in danger of new variants emerging and some of them may be more virulent than omicron,” said Andrew Freedman of Cardiff University Medical School in an interview with CNBC.

According to the expert, viruses “tend to become milder” as they evolve. Freedman cautions, however, that “this is not always the case.”

Vaccinated population

Data from Our World in Data show that, so far, 58.6% of the world population has received at least one dose of the vaccine against covid-19 – 9.28 billion doses have been applied.

A large part of this population is in rich countries, where even teenagers and children are already being immunized. In low-income nations, only 8.5% of people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

The mantra “no one is safe unless everyone is safe” has been repeated frequently by WHO and other experts to warn of global inequality in the distribution of immunizations. They claim the pandemic will not end until everyone is protected.

“I can’t emphasize enough that there is no getting around that logic,” commented Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London.

CNBC recalls that since the beginning of the vaccine’s launch, the World Health Organization (WHO) has asked the richest countries to donate the surplus to the Covax initiative, an international scheme that aims to guarantee more equitable global access to vaccines.

“This is not altruism, or help, or anything, it is the global escape strategy from something that we all suffer together. Unless we can share vaccines and produce enough vaccines for everyone, the next variant is just around the corner,” says Altmann.

Mutations and mandatory vaccination

Several studies carried out around the world prove that the vaccine significantly protects against serious infections, hospitalization and death. They also help to prevent the emergence of new variants. The fact is that large numbers of unvaccinated people allow the virus to spread more easily and mutate.

From the coronavirus alone, three mutations have already gained prominence: the alpha, first discovered in the UK in September 2020; The delta, initially diagnosed in India in October 2020 and now the omicron, found in November 2021 in South Africa.

Faced with this scenario, some countries have made vaccination mandatory – and others are studying the matter. Greece, for example, imposed the need for immunization for people over 60, while Italy did the same for people over 50 years of age.

As mandatory vaccination is a controversial issue, Freedman argues that it is preferable to encourage and educate people to be vaccinated rather than imposing injections, but “it is still desirable to immunize as much of the population as possible”

