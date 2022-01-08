Urgent: Dike overflows and closes BR-040, in Nova Lima – Gerais

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Urgent: Dike overflows and closes BR-040, in Nova Lima – Gerais 5 Views

The dam at Mina Pau Branco, in Nova Lima, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, overflowed this Saturday morning (8/1). The information was confirmed by the Fire Department. Four fire crews are on their way to the scene, along with the Air Operations Battalion.

According to information from Lieutenant Pedro Aihara, spokesperson for the firefighters, there was an overflow of a structure to hold the accumulation of water. “The region was affected by heavy rain and at the site there is a rainwater containment structure, a dam, which is close to Alphaville. Due to the amount of water accumulated, this structure overflowed, which for dam standards is considered It is small, and this water ended up reaching the region of BR 040”, he explained.

BR 040, in Nova Lima, is
Dike to contain rain overflows and closes BR 040, in Nova Lima (photo: Reproduction)

He also informed that the dam does not present any type of risk. “The soft is intact, there is no type of rupture and structural problem. There is no fatal victim and no community at risk right now, that requires any type of evacuation action. The entire structure of the Fire Department was mobilized for the In the region, we are monitoring and in direct contact with the Vallourec company, which is responsible for the structure, but there is no situation of imminent risk. The structure remains intact and does not present any type of problem,” he said.

Images of Mina Pau Branco, in Nova Lima, in the region
Dam of Mina Pau Branco, in Nova Lima, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte (photo: Reproduction/ Google Maps)

According to the Civil Defense of Nova Lima, at first, the information would have been that it had broken after residents heard the siren, but the agency informed that it was just a test of the system.

Traffic in both directions of the BR-040, which connects BH to Rio de Janeiro, is completely banned at Km 562. The Federal Highway Police is visiting the site to assess the situation of the road. The Fire Department recommends that drivers deviate from the route to avoid inconvenience, as there is no provision for release.

BR-040, which connects BH to Rio de Janeiro, is
Interdicted traffic in both directions of the BR-040, which connects BH to Rio de Janeiro (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

[matria em atualizao]

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

racist men sentenced to life in prison for murder of black

A Georgia judge sentenced Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan to life in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved