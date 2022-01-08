US: Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison – News

Three white Americans were sentenced to life in prison this Friday (7) for having pursued and killed young black Ahmaud Arbery, for suspecting he was a thief.

The crime took place in 2020, in the state of Georgia. Travis McMichael, 35, author of the fatal shooting, and his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of early release. Their neighbor, William Bryan, 52, who participated in the chase by filming it, was given the same sentence, but could ask for parole after 30 years in prison.

Ahmaud Arbery had gone “for a run and ended up running for his life,” Judge Timothy Walmsley said in sentencing in the town of Brunswick. The three men were convicted of murder on November 24, after debates marked by the issue of racism and the right to self-defence.

Before the judge, Arbery’s family had demanded this Friday morning the “maximum penalty”. They “targeted my son because they didn’t want him in the neighborhood,” said the victim’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones. The three men’s lawyers, on the other hand, pleaded for the last time an unintentional act, which did not merit imprisonment to death.

video crime

At the trial, videos were shown in which gunmen chased Arbery as he ran through the neighborhood because they suspected, without evidence, that he was a thief.

The videos, filmed by Bryan, show Arbery trying to avoid them and then Travis McMichael shooting him with a shotgun.

The images were initially kept secret by local police. Months passed before the McMichaels and Bryan were arrested, after the images leaked online, sparking a wave of national outrage.

A local prosecutor, Jackie Johnson, was accused of violating his oath and obstructing the investigation into Arbery’s death.

During the trial, the defendants said they suspected Arbery was a thief and invoked a since-repealed state law that allowed citizens to make arrests.

But prosecutors said there was no justification for trying to arrest Arbery and they never told him they wanted to arrest him while playing sports in the Satilla Shores neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon.

Arbery “was trying to get rid of these strangers who were screaming at him, threatening to kill him,” prosecutor Linda Dunikoski told the court. “And then they killed him.” And he added, “This isn’t the Old West.”

Ben Crump, attorney for Arbery’s father, called the three men a “lynching gang.”

After the verdict was read on Nov. 24, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Republican, said Arbery was “the victim of inconsistent street surveillance in Georgia” and called for “healing and reconciliation.”

US President Joe Biden said in November that the Arbery murder “is a devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country.”