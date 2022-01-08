US street-exercising young black killers are sentenced to life in prison | World

The three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who worked in the street, were sentenced to life in prison this Friday (7).
The crime took place in February 2020 and was well remembered during the protests against racism that took over the United States that same year.
In November 2021, a Georgia US state jury found the three accused guilty of murdering Arbery.
In the United States, disclosure of the penalty can take days or weeks. The three men, all white, now found guilty by American justice are:
- Greg McMichael, with no possibility of parole
- Travis McMichael, with no possibility of parole
- William “Roddie” Bryan, with the possibility of parole
Protesters protest the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in front of the Glynn County Courthouse, Georgia (USA) on May 8 — Photo: Sean Rayford / Getty Images North America / Getty Images Via Afp
The three criminals loaded into a pickup truck to chase after Arbery, who was 25 at the time, after the young man was seen running through a suburb of Brunswick. Bryan, one of the convicts and a neighbor of the McMichaels, actually filmed the entire action. The video surfaced just two months later.
According to the February police report, Gregory McMichael told officers that he believed Arbery was suspected in a series of robberies in the area. But the young man only exercised in the street.
McMichael claimed that he used his 357 Magnum while his son was carrying a shotgun. When they finally caught up with the young man, Travis McMichael got out of the truck with the shotgun and Arbery began “violently attacking him,” the father said, according to the police report.
The man said that he saw his son shoot and that Arbery fell to the ground.