US Unemployment Falls to 3.9%, May Accelerate Fed Plan to Raise Interest Rates

NEW YORK – New data showing the rate of unemployment is falling and wages are rising should cement – and perhaps even accelerate – the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) to start raising interest rates fees this year, while trying to contain the high inflation.

The unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% in December, based on data collected during a period leading up to the increase in cases of Covid-19 caused by the Ômicron variant. Unemployment peaked at 14.8% in April 2020 and has been falling since then. Before the pandemic, the unemployment rate in the country was 3.5%.

The fact that the level of unemployment is returning so quickly to near-normal levels has many Federal Reserve officials feeling that the United States are approaching what they estimate to be “full employment”, even though millions of people have not yet returned to the workforce.

“This confirms the Fed’s conclusion,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, after the jobs report was released. “This is a hot job market.”

There are signs that jobs are plentiful, but workers are hard to find: job vacancies are at high levels and the proportion of people leaving their jobs is at a record high.

Employers complain that they have difficulty hiring and the lack of workers has caused many companies to cut back on working hours or services.

As a result, companies started to pay more to retain their employees and attract new candidates. Average hourly earnings rose 4.7% in the year to December, faster than economists consulted by Bloomberg agency had expected and much faster than the normal pace before the pandemic, which hovered around 3%.

These quick gains in income are a signal to the Fed that people willing to work are able to find jobs and that wages may start to influence prices. When companies pay more, they can also charge their customers more to cover their costs.

Some Fed officials worry that rising wages and limited production could help bolster high inflation — now close to a 40-year high. The combination of a recovering labor market and the threat of runaway inflation prompted central banks to accelerate their plans to withdraw the economic stimulus program.

Fed officials are already slowing down the bond purchases they’ve been using to support the economy. In addition, they could raise interest rates threefold in 2022, and economists believe these increases could start as early as March.

This would make loans for cars, homes and business expansions more expensive, reducing spending, hiring and growth. “It makes sense sooner or later,” said James Bullard, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, during a call with reporters on Thursday, suggesting the measures could happen very soon. “I think March would be a definite possibility (to raise interest rates).”

And officials have signaled that once rate hikes start, they may start to shrink their balance sheet – where they keep the bonds they bought to spur growth during the pandemic crisis. This would help to raise long-term interest rates, bolstering rate hikes and helping to further slow down borrowing and spending.