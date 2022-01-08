Vaccinated, Simaria takes COVID-19 for the 2nd time and vents to fans

The singer simaria, paired with Simone, has just joined the famous team who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 right in the first days of 2022. This Thursday (6), the sertaneja used Instagram to detail its situation.

Through the stories, the famous one, who had already tested positive for the virus in 2021, a not too depressed to talk about her health status.. She said that three other musicians in her band also had the same diagnosis.

“I have my vaccinations up to date, the way they had to be done, but unfortunately, here I am again. I can only say thanks because the only thing I’m having is a cough and a little softness in my body,” she said.

Soon after, Simone’s sister made a point of warning fans about the importance of having both doses of the vaccine up to date. “I take this opportunity to remind you of the importance of using masks and the importance of taking a vaccine, because if I hadn’t had my vaccines, maybe I would have had worse symptoms. The vaccine protects us, helps the symptoms to be less aggressive”, he concluded.

Due to the state of health of Simaria and some members of the band, the country duo’s concerts had to be postponed. In a note released by the advisory, was informed that the schedule should resume after January 15th.

“RSS Artistic Productions and Entertainment, the firm that represents the duo Simone & Simaria, informs that the singer Simaria and three of her musicians tested positive for Covid-19 and are in isolation, with all the necessary precautions. For this reason, with the utmost respect for everyone’s health, the presentations by the duo Simone & Simaria on January 7th (tomorrow) in Florianópolis (SC) and January 8th (Saturday) in Praia Grande (SP) will be postponed. The artists regret what happened and are getting ready to resume the concert schedule from the 15th.”, he informed.

Another countryman also took covid

With the holiday season, several artists ended up being diagnosed with the virus. That was the case of Gusttavo Lima, who ended up having to postpone several shows scheduled for the next few days.

“Balada Music, singer Gusttavo Lima’s office, announces that the artist has just tested positive for COVID 19. As a result, he will not participate tonight (the 5th) of the event Futebol Solidário Marrone e Amigos x Fome in the city from Buriti Alegre (GO). We also inform that Gusttavo Lima is asymptomatic and will carry out the isolation at home”, said a statement from the singer’s press office.

What did you think? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news and leave your comment clicking here. MOST READ