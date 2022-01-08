Vaccinations, Flus and Testing: What Can Be Done to Prevent Health Collapse After Explosion of Covid Cases in the Country | Coronavirus

Brazil is experiencing a new wave of Covid-19 infections, with several states reporting cases of overcrowding in emergency care units. This Friday (7), the country registered 53,400 cases by Covid in 24 hours.

In the city of São Paulo, an estimate by the city government indicates that the number of cases of flu syndrome with laboratory confirmation for Covid-19 may be double that recorded at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, in April 2021, a record so far. In Belo Horizonte, the infirmary beds for Covid-19 in SUS reached their maximum capacity.

In addition to Covid, the country is experiencing an increase in flu cases. In the Federal District, health units are still full of people with flu-like symptoms, in search of tests and treatment. The situation is repeated in other regions. In Mossoró (RN), the demand for assistance grew by more than 300%. In Florianópolis, there are reports of people who spent up to 24 hours in line for assistance.

The Conectar Consortium, which represents more than two thousand Brazilian cities, asked for support from the Ministry of Health to strengthen the service structure in the health network.

But what does the government need to do to prevent further collapses in the healthcare system? Experts point out five important points for the SUS not to be overwhelmed by the new wave of infections:

Continue vaccination

Invest in mass care for the population and expand testing

Creating flu – care tents for flu syndrome

Telemedicine and primary care

Communicate the population clearly

“In these last four weeks we’ve been seeing that the conversion rate of an outpatient [com Covid] for hospitalized it fell a lot. When the other variants were circulating [cepa original, gama e delta], the chance of hospitalization and even death was much greater”, explains infectologist Alexandre Naime Barbosa, head of the Infectology department at Unesp Botucatu.

Naime believes that this “change” in the history of the pandemic in Brazil was due to two factors: mass vaccination and omicron – more than 67% of the population is fully immunized (two doses or a single dose).

Gerson Salvador, an infectious disease specialist at the University Hospital of USP, warns that omicron is also serious. However, it seems to be less serious in those who received the vaccine. “Those who are not immunized or are partially immunized can progress to a serious case.”

So the first thing to be done at this point is TAKE A VACCINE. “Those who didn’t take the second dose should take it. Anyone who needs a booster should look for a booster. And we need to vaccinate the children as soon as possible. When releasing for your child’s age, take him to vaccinate“, says Salvador.

Study shows that an unvaccinated person is almost 12 times more likely to die from Covid

For the experts heard by the g1, there is no other alternative for the government: it is necessary to invest in mass care for the population, create flu areas (tents for flu syndrome) and expand testing, which has always been low in the country.

“The flu syndrome cases have exploded in Brazil. We are seeing an overcrowding in primary care and emergency care. What can we do? Investing in mass service to the population, increasing the emergency service capacity of the UBSs, creating an ‘influenza’ for this type of service“, alerts Naime.

Gerson Salvador remembers that it is also necessary to expand testing in the country. “Health facilities are full because there is bureaucratization with testing in Brazil. In several countries there is self-testing. We need to release self-testing [o autoteste precisa ser liberado pela Anvisa], for the person to make the diagnosis at home, without going to a pharmacy or health unit.”

“The country has made great strides in vaccination, but failed to test. We are an example of vaccine distribution, but a negative example of testing. We test very little”, completes Salvador.

Governments should also set up tents to treat people with the flu-like illness. This helps a lot to relieve the health system, which should be cleared for other emergencies or serious cases of Covid.

“We need to create tents, flu, temporary places for this type of care. The flu syndrome is unpleasant, has annoying symptoms, but not necessarily serious. The idea is to take these patients out of the emergency room, to leave this space for severe cases, and try to mobilize this for UBS, tents”, analyzes Naime.

“The emergency needs to be reserved for serious conditions. We are going through a time of flu, increasing cases of Covid, emergency units are full of critically ill patients. We went through a period of greater tranquility, but we know that in some states, the emergency sectors are at their capacity limits,” says Salvador.

Telemedicine can be an alternative

Soon after the first Covid-19 cases in Brazil, the Ministry of Health authorized the temporary use of telemedicine in the country. This new model serves for clinical care, consultations, diagnoses and patient follow-up.

For Naime, she can be an ally to unburden health systems. “Telemedicine is also valid. You can draw a clinical picture of the patient, even from a distance, to see if the individual’s condition is evolving into a more serious case, for example“.

Salvador agrees. “Municipalities and SUS managers should expand the offer of telemedicine to assist people with mild conditions, as well as the private sectors. The hospital service needs to be focused on serious conditions.”

To avoid fake news that frighten the population, the communication of municipal, state and federal agencies must be clear.

“The big flaw in relation to the vaccination campaign is the lack of communication. The government needs to use PNI resources to carry out massive vaccination campaigns. There is no communication campaign by the government. The State has to assume its role”, emphasizes Salvador.

PUC-Rio infectious disease specialist Fernando Chapermann points out that the pandemic showed how we live in a bubble. “A large part of the population still hasn’t got the information. We need clearer reports: do you have a fever, a sore throat and a cough? Get help.”

“If the person tests positive, they must be isolated. We also need to emphasize the importance of hygiene, respiratory etiquette. If you have a flu or a fever, don’t walk around, don’t go to work”, completes Chapermann.

Deaths must not accompany explosion of cases

The Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Chains (Abrafarma) announced on Thursday (6) that the rate of positive results for Covid-19 in pharmacy tests tripled in the last week of the year compared to the previous seven days, jumping from 11.8% to 33.3%.

Despite the explosion of Covid-19 cases across the country, deaths are unlikely to follow that curve. “There is no doubt that we will have an increase in deaths, but it will not be proportional to the number of cases or to what happened to the original virus, much less to what happened to the gamma [quando o país chegou a bater 4 mil mortes diárias]. We will even have a disproportionality between cases and deaths”, says Alexandre Naime.

“Everything indicates that the increase in serious cases and deaths should be proportionally smaller because our population is largely immunized. Hospitalizations and deaths will focus mainly on people who are not immunized. And what worries us are the children”, adds Gerson Salvador.