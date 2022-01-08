Value of the basic food basket increases in 17 capitals in 2021 – News

THE value of the basic food basket increased in 2021 in the 17 capitals where the Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socio-Economic Studies) carries out the National Survey of the Basic Food Basket.

According to the data, in the comparison between December 2021 and the same month of the previous year, the most significant increases occurred in Curitiba (16.3%), Natal (15.42%), Recife (13.42%), Florianópolis ( 12.02%) and Campo Grande (11.26%). The lowest accumulated rates were those of Brasília (5.03%), Aracaju (5.49%) and Goiânia (5.93%).

The survey showed that, from November to December 2021, the value of the basic food basket rose in eight cities, especially Salvador (2.43%) and Belo Horizonte (1.71%). The most important reduction was registered in Florianópolis (-2.95%).

In December 2021, the capital where the highest cost of baskets was registered was São Paulo (BRL 690.51), followed by Florianópolis (BRL 689.56) and Porto Alegre (BRL 682.90). Among the capitals of the North and Northeast, locations where the composition of the basket is different, the lowest average values ​​were observed in Aracaju (R$ 478.05), João Pessoa (R$ 510.82) and Salvador (R$ 518, 21).

According to Dieese estimates, in December 2021, the minimum wage necessary to maintain a family of four should be equivalent to R$ 5,800.98, which represents 5.27 times the current minimum wage, of R$ 1,100.

In November, the minimum required corresponded to R$5,969.17, or 5.43 times the current floor. In December 2020, the minimum wage required was R$5,304.90, or 5.08 times the floor in force, which was equivalent to R$1,045.00.

Products

The data show that, between December 2020 and December 2021, the price of prime beef was raised in almost all capitals surveyed (from 5% in Aracaju to 18.76% in Porto Alegre). sugar (between 32.12% in Fortaleza and 73.25% in Curitiba), soy oil (from 8.94% in Goiânia to 11.68% in Campo Grande), coffee powder (between 39.42%, in São Paulo, and 112.44%, in Vitória) and tomatoes – with expressive variations in Natal (102.29%), Vitória (58.53%), Florianópolis (43.85% ), Rio de Janeiro (42.39%) and Belo Horizonte (36.76%).

French bread also became more expensive (with increases ranging between 1.42% in Florianópolis and 14.14% in Curitiba), butter (between 0.51% in Belo Horizonte and 27.03%, in Vitória), long life whole milk (from 5.24%, in Curitiba, to 9.52%, in Florianópolis), wheat flour (from 33.82%, in Curitiba, to 17.2%, in Porto Alegre) and cassava, which varied in the North and Northeast between 0.65%, in João Pessoa, and 13.14%, in Natal.

On the other hand, potato (with rates between -33.57%, in Belo Horizonte, and -13.36%, in Brasília), and rice-agulhinha (from -21%, in São Paulo) registered a decrease in most capitals. Paulo, at -19.01%, in Goiânia) and beans (between -11.65%, in Goiânia, and -0.51%, in Recife).

See the tips to save at the supermarket