Vasco vs Rio Claro: see likely Gigante da Colina team and where to watch the Copa São Paulo game

After debuting with a rout, the Vasco will return to the field this Saturday for the second round of Grupo 24 of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. The opponent will be Rio Claro, who are coming off a defeat by SKA Brasil. The match is scheduled for 2 pm, at the Santana de Parnaíba Municipal Stadium

The tendency is for coach Igor Guerra to take the field the same lineup as the 5-1 rout over Lagarto, by Sergipe, from last Wednesday. The commander praised the posture and commitment of his athletes and said that the trend is for the team to evolve throughout the competition by gaining even more confidence.

In case of victory, the Meninos da Colina can confirm the classification for the second phase of the traditional base competition. In the same bracket, the hosts of SKA Brasil will face Lagarto (SE), at 17:15, in the same stadium, and can also forward the vacancy in case of another victory.

In the first round, Figueiredo (2), Vinícius, Juan and the young Rayan, just 15 years old, scored the goals of Vasco’s victory. The team had a consistent performance and another name entered the game well: Erick Marcus, who played for the U-17 last season.

DATASHEET

Vasco x Rio Claro

​Date-time: 08/01/2022, at 2 pm

Place: Santana de Parnaíba Municipal Stadium, in Santana de Parnaíba (SP)

Referee: Marianna Nanni Battle

Assistant Referee 1: Felipe Camargo Moraes

Assistant Referee 2: Alexandre Nascimento da Silva

Video Analyst: Osny Antônio Silveira

Where to watch: SportTV

Likely Vasco’s lineup: Cadu, Saulo, Pimentel, Zé Vitor and Julião; Rodrigo, Andrey and Marlon Gomes; Vinícius, Figueiredo and Marcos Dias. Technician: Igor Guerra.