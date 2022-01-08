Video: MC Mirella earns ‘money rain’ while rolling in nightclub | celebrities

Instagram MC Mirella swings in a ballad

MC Mirella, 23, is spending a few days in Orlando, USA. In the early hours of Thursday (06) to Friday (07), it became one of the most talked about subjects on Twitter. The reason was that she got a “money shower” from a gringo boy when she showed her swing at a ballad.

In videos circulating on social networks, which were originally posted on the funkeira’s Instagram, the singer appears dancing funk, including the song “Passando o Rodo”, her work with the participation of Pocah, Lara Silva and Tainá Costa. “People, there was a shower of money. The bofe threw it at me”, wrote the singer as she posted the images in the stories. In the scenes, it is also possible to hear some of Mirella’s colleagues joking: “Dollar Rain”. “They’re ordering me to dance so they can throw more dollars. Guys, the bofe had a problem with me,” continued the MC.

After that, several people approached MC Mirella to earn a little bit of the money, however, she didn’t leave room for profiteers. “It’s all mine. Give it back,” he said. Before going to the nightclub, the singer reported that she was not feeling well, but after the “rain” she celebrated leaving home. “For those who were feeling sick, it’s okay, right?”, she celebrated.