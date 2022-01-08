VIDEO: Ponte’s goalkeeper takes “frangaço” in the SP Cup missing almost midfield | Junior soccer SP cup

Goalkeeper Gabriel, from Ponte Preta, took a hit against Juventude, this Friday night, for the second round of Group 5 of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, in Franca. Watch the video above:

Lucca took a free kick almost from midfield in the Alvinegra area. The goalkeeper, one of the highlights of the team in the last under-20 Paulista, was whole and alone in the bid, but failed to try to hold the ball, which passed between his hands and ended up in the back of the net.

1 of 1 Gabriel misses in a goal by Juventude na Copinha — Photo: Reproduction Paulistão Play Gabriel misses in a goal by Juventude na Copinha — Photo: Reproduction Paulistão Play

The goal was giving the early classification to Juventude and leaving Ponte in a delicate situation until the 38th minute of the second half, when Bruninho equalized: 1 to 1.

The result left Juventude in second place in the bracket, with four points, as well as the leader Francana, but at a disadvantage on goal difference: 1 against 2. Macaca has two points, yet without winning, in third. Only the best two advance.

