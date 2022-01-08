VIDEO: Ponte’s goalkeeper takes “frangaço” in the SP Cup missing almost midfield | Junior soccer SP cup

Goalkeeper Gabriel, from Ponte Preta, took a hit against Juventude, this Friday night, for the second round of Group 5 of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, in Franca. Watch the video above:
Lucca took a free kick almost from midfield in the Alvinegra area. The goalkeeper, one of the highlights of the team in the last under-20 Paulista, was whole and alone in the bid, but failed to try to hold the ball, which passed between his hands and ended up in the back of the net.
Gabriel misses in a goal by Juventude na Copinha — Photo: Reproduction Paulistão Play
The goal was giving the early classification to Juventude and leaving Ponte in a delicate situation until the 38th minute of the second half, when Bruninho equalized: 1 to 1.
The result left Juventude in second place in the bracket, with four points, as well as the leader Francana, but at a disadvantage on goal difference: 1 against 2. Macaca has two points, yet without winning, in third. Only the best two advance.
+ CLICK HERE and see the complete SP Cup table
The definition of the classifieds will take place on Monday. At 17:45, Ponte needs a victory against the already eliminated Confiança-PB to have a chance to take one of the spots. Then, from 8 pm onwards, Francana and Juventude enter the field.