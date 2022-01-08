VIDEO: Rockslide hits boats with tourists in Capitólio, MG | Midwest

A rockslide in Lake Furnas, in Capitol, in the Midwest of Minas, reached three boats with tourists this Saturday (8).

The Piumhi City Fire Department, which handles the incident, says there are at least 15 victims.

Three people are hospitalized in serious condition at Santa Casa de Passos. Another 6 tourists had minor injuries and were taken to the Emergency Room of São João da Barra.

A video that circulates on the internet and whose veracity was confirmed by the Fire Department shows the moment when one of the canyons hits the boats. See below:

Stone slip hits boats in Furnas Canyons on Capitol Hill

According to the Fire Department informed the g1, at first, a “waterspout” next to rocks made them slide and fall from a height of more than 5 meters, hitting the boats.

The accident occurred at Escarpas do Lago condominium. The location is close to the municipality of São Roque de Minas.

Garrisons from Passos and Piumhi were deployed to the region to provide assistance to victims.

This article is being updated