Video shows man on fire after being hit by stun gun

Images released by the New York State Attorney record the moment when Jason Jones, 29, douses himself with a gallon of a disinfectant chemical – apparently alcohol gel – in front of police officers, who later stun him with stun guns. Immediately, fire spreads through Jason’s body.

He was admitted to the burn center at SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse and spent six weeks in a medically induced coma, dying on 15 December.

The New York Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation to investigate the case and the actions of the officers involved. The videos from the police’s security cameras were taken like this.

The footage shows the tense moments between Jason and the Catskill Police Department officers on October 30th. At the police station, he appears nervous, gesticulating a lot as he walks. The recording has no audio and it is not possible to hear him talking to two police officers.

The video then shows Jason taking off his jacket, shirt, shoes and socks, in front of a trio of police officers. He then takes a plastic gallon and pours the liquid over the body. Just then, one of the officers points the taser at Jason and fires. The suspect then goes up in flames.

The officers are startled and shocked by the scene as the flames quickly spread through Jason’s body. Desperate, Jason falls to the ground. The officers leave and leave Jason writhing on the floor, trying to put out the flames with his bare hands – one of them stays in the room, but does nothing to help.

Then the cop who fired the taser comes back and grabs Jason’s arm when the flames have gone down. Another person approaches and tries to help and calm Jason down. Totally red from burns, Jason is still able to talk to the police and is taken from the police station on a stretcher, conscious.

In all, it was 25 seconds in flames. Upon being hospitalized, Jason was already in serious condition. He was left in a medically induced coma and no longer regained consciousness. After six weeks, the family agreed to turn off the devices that kept him alive.

Police Chief Dave Darling says the officers already knew Jason and feared he would get hurt. The case is investigated.