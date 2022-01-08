Videos show man being set on fire after being hit by police stun gun – Monet

+



Jason Jones went up in flames after being hit by a police taser gun (Photo: Disclosure)

Behind-the-scenes programs of police operations feature shocking scenes involving law enforcement officers, but none of this content can prepare us for what the shocking images recently released by the New York State Attorney show. Detained, 29-year-old American Jason Jones manages to douse himself with a gallon of a disinfectant chemical – which appears to be alcohol in gel – all under the eyes of police officers, who later stun him with stun guns, making with which he was immediately set on fire, in scenes of extreme horror.

Jason died on December 15 at the SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital burn center in Syracuse after spending six weeks in a medically induced coma. The boy’s death prompted the New York State Attorney General’s Office to open an investigation, which would investigate the incident that injured the detainee and the actions of police officers at the time.

In prosecutor Letitia James’ investigation, video footage from security cameras was taken and released a few hours ago, showing the moments of tension and despair surrounding the October 30 occurrence between Jones and Catskill Police Department agents.

The first video from inside the police station shows Jones looking nervous and fidgety as he walks through the lobby and gestures. He exchanges a few words with two police officers, but it is unclear what is being said because the recording has no audio. The roughly 30-minute video features, shockingly, Jones stripping off his sweatshirt and tearing off a black T-shirt and then discarding his shoes and socks, all under the supervision of a trio of police officers.

Inexplicably, the boy takes a plastic canister containing a disinfectant substance, throwing the liquid all over his body. One of the officers points his Taser at Jones and fires the gun, which causes the suspect to go up in flames. Right now, the detainee is out of frame, but you can see the horrified expressions of the agents lit by the rising flames that engulf Jones’ body.

The boy then enters the scene, desperate, falls to the ground, with flames enveloping his head, chest and upper back. The officers rush out of the room, leaving Jones writhing in agony and trying desperately to put out the fire consuming his skin with his bare hands. An agent just watches Jones, and doesn’t come over to provide help or relief.

The shooting officer returns, apparently trying to help him, but grabs his arm, as if trying to cuff him. Another person approaches, who is the first one who clearly tries to help and calm the prisoner. Then you can see Jones all red from the burns talking to the cops. Finally, an agent appears with a stretcher, who transports Jones out of the station, still conscious, straight to a hospital. The boy was on fire for a long 25 seconds and was in serious condition, being placed in a coma induced by doctors, a state in which he remained unaltered for six weeks, until his family chose to turn off the devices that kept him alive.

Police Chief Dave Darling said officers had known Jones for a long time and feared he would get hurt. Darling reiterated that the situation was being investigated by the Greene County District Attorney, which passed to the Special Investigation Office after the boy’s death.