Vini Jr. and Benzema resume an explosive partnership that just doesn’t ‘have’ more goals than a LaLiga rival

Double is Real Madrid’s big bet to beat Valencia this Saturday and continue with a large advantage in the lead in the Spanish Championship

Carlo Ancelotti denied that the Real Madrid be dependent on Vinicius Jr., striker who is available again after recovering from COVID-19. But it is undeniable how much the Brazilian raises the level of the team when he is on the field.

Not just Vini, by the way. He and Karim Benzema were such a finely tuned duo. that have an impressive brand: together, they add more goals than practically all other teams who dispute Laliga this season.

Real Madrid’s two main strikers have direct participation in 31 of the club’s 41 goals in the Spanish Championship. Benzema scored 15 and made four assists, while Vini had ten and made two decisive passes.

Benzema also gave three assists to Vinicius Jr., who contributed two passes to his teammate. But for statistical purposes, these bids only count once, of course.

The sum is greater than practically all teams in the competition. only the Betis scored more goals (32), While Villarreal and Valence tie, with 31 each. Nor Barcelona and Madrid’s athletic, with 30 goals each, surpass the galactic double.

The team from Valencia is the opponent of Real this Saturday (8), at 17:00 (GMT), with ESPN broadcast on Star+.

The merengue team leads LaLiga, with 46 points after 20 games, a campaign with 14 wins, four draws and only two defeats. Sevilla (41), Betis (33) and Atlético (32) close the G-4, but with fewer games than Real Madrid.