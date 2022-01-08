Viracopos has another 24 canceled flights amid cases of Covid and flu at Azul | Campinas and Region

With the new cancellations, the terminal adds 85 trips that did not take place between Thursday (6) and this Saturday (8). Viracopos is Azul’s biggest hub in Brazil.

The company and Aeroportos Brasil Viracopos, the concessionaire that manages the terminal, do not confirm, however, that all cancellations are due to the increase in cases of respiratory syndromes.

Despite admitting that medical layoffs due to disease records affected flights across the country [veja nota abaixo], the company pointed out that the suspension of arrivals or departures can occur for various reasons, such as technical problems and adverse weather conditions.

High in cases of Covid and influenza removes crew from Azul and already affects flights

According to the balance sent by the concessionaire, there were 24 cancellations on thursday (12 arrivals and 12 departures), in addition to 37 until 5:30 pm this Friday (18 on arrival and 19 on departure). This Saturday, until 1 pm, 11 am and 1 pm were canceled (24 in total).

The airport in Campinas has an average of 300 flights per day. That is, the number of suspensions represents 10.1% of the total movement in 48 hours.

On Thursday, the EPTV, an affiliate of TV Globo, spoke with teacher Larissa Zurra, who would board from Campinas to Manaus (AM).

She lives in Tefé (AM) and had her planning in the city postponed due to the inconvenience. On Friday, the passenger stated that the company offered room and board until she boarded the new flight.

A group of tourists from Fortaleza (CE) would board back to their home at Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo, were relocated to Viracopos and also had their flight cancelled.

The medical layoffs by Azul, which has been the leader in passenger transport in Brazil over the past 12 months, according to data from the National Air Transport Agency (Anac), are due to the need to isolate crew members with flu-like illnesses such as Covid-19, in through the advancement of the omicron variant, and the H3N2 Influenza virus. see below the company note in full:

“Blue informs that, for operational reasons, some of its flights for the month of January are being rescheduled. The company registered an increase in the number of medical layoffs among its Crew – cases which, in their entirety, presented a condition with mild symptoms – and has been following the growth in the number of cases of flu and covid-19 in Brazil and worldwide. It is important to emphasize that more than 90% of the company’s operations are operating normally and that impacted Customers are being notified of the changes, re-accommodated on other flights of the company itself and receiving all the necessary assistance as provided for in resolution 400 of Anac”.

