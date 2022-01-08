Vitor Sérgio Rodrigues defends Ronaldo and catches heavily with organized fans at Cruzeiro: “Where were these fans?”

The goalkeeper’s departure announcement fabio do Cruzeiro generated revolt in part of the heavenly fans. the organized crowd Blue Mafia, to show its displeasure with the situation, organized through social networks, summoning people from Cruzeiro to participate in a protest held last Thursday (06), in Fox Corner II.

“The fans are incredulous with the departure of Fábio! For a good football connoisseur, it’s at least idiotic with a mixture of ingratitude! Players who soiled our history, who turned their backs when we needed them most, had a more dignified exit than an athlete who has always honored our colors, our history as if it were his own! Is SAF really the way to the future?”.

the journalist Vitor Sergio Rodrigues used the social networks this Friday (07), and did not spare criticism from the fans of the cruise who are criticizing the administration led by Ronaldo Phenomenon. According to the journalist, these fans should have criticized the leaders who sank the Minas Gerais team.

“Today there were images of the organized fans [do Cruzeiro] already protesting against Ronaldo, speaking slogans. On top of me doesn’t stick. I want to know where these organizations were when the Cruzeiro was being stolen? When they were being dilapidated by a bunch of thief. It’s not me who’s talking, it’s the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais that put several guys there who stole the Cruzeiro”.

“In addition to ridiculous administration. They stole the Cruise, that’s the word. Where were the organized fans? Where was this crowd? I was inside the habitat there, earning a ticket, paying for a trip, earning a shirt. So where is it? Where were those organized by Cruzeiro when the club was being robbed by these guys? On top of me doesn’t stick. I don’t mean with the crowd”, finished.