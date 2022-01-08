Vitória denounces Quinzinho to the police and falls backwards; Understand · TV News

Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros) will be furious to discover that Quinzinho (Augusto Madeira) was responsible for selling his properties in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The archaeologist will decide to get revenge and will look for the police to denounce the swindler’s crimes. However, she will fall behind when she arrives at the police station and sees that her half-brother will already be arrested in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the scenes that will air next Friday (14) in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, Clemência (Dani Barros) will try to prevent the researcher from turning her husband over to the authorities. “No police! We’re family, I mean, almost! Let’s solve this by talking!”, the maid will ask.

“With whom? Quinzinho disappeared! He must have run away with the scammer-mother! In addition to robbing me, I was betrayed, humiliated and a bunch of other things I don’t know, but I must have been!”, Teresa Cristina’s friend will retort ( Leticia Sabatella). “He’s not worth a penny, I know!” the fugitive will agree.

“He put all the blame on your back! I already know why you don’t want me to go to the police! You knew everything, you’re an accomplice in the crime!”, Victoria will notice. Clemencia will claim that she was blackmailed by Prisca’s father (Maria Carolina Basilio).

“Accomplice! That should give you a few years in jail! If there is justice in this country, you two are going to have a good few years behind bars!”, the scholar will shoot, who will leave the casino towards the police station.

Maria Clara Gueiros’ character will surprise Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) when she enters the place upset. “I came to file a theft report,” she will fire. “Think carefully about what you’re going to do,” Hilário’s mother (Theo de Almeida Lopes) will plead.

“The thief is my adoptive half-brother, Joaquim Matamouros Martinho Filho, aka Quinzinho! I’ll tell you everything from the beginning. You can write it down!”, the archaeologist will send, handing a sentence to the corrupt policeman. “Save your saliva!” will mock the bad character.

“See? Even the chief is against you filing a complaint!”, Clemencia will say. “What country is this? You have a duty to…”, Victoria will be indignant. “Quinzinho is already under arrest!”, will cut Tonico’s ally (Alexandre Nero).

Quinzinho in the soap opera scene

Quinzinho confesses crimes and goes to prison

Afterwards, Clemência and Vitória will appear talking to the rogue already behind bars. “How did you end up here?”, the housewife will ask. “I gave myself up. After what happened to Mom, I decided to put a stop to this erratic life! I confessed all my crimes”, will tell the heir of Elvira Matamouros (Ingrid Guimarães), who will appear in the plot to help his son apply a blow to both daughters-in-law.

“All, which ones? How many crimes have you committed?”, the researcher will ask. “Let me see. Theft of public property to finish building the casino,” the casino owner will begin. “Ah, but that was the old ones”, remembers Clemência, citing the old tricks of Germana (Vivianne Pasmanter) and Licurgo (Guilherme Piva).

“But I was conniving. And even though I knew where they came from, I used things. I also played for other people to deceive the baroness”, will say the crook, referring to the coup he tried to give Lota (Paula Cohen). “This crime, you didn’t need to confess,” will flutter Vitória.

“The worst thing, for me, was having forged his signature, having sold his properties and pocketing the money”, will lament the scoundrel. Anna Millman’s daughter (Isabelle Drummond) will wonder how long her lover will be imprisoned for his crimes.

“Ah, for a while I encouraged Prisca and Hilário to take coins from their clients’ pockets, when they were very small”, will admit the character of Augusto Madeira. “Did you entice my children, you rascal?” Clemencia will be indignant. “That’s right. For these and other reasons, I gave myself up and I hope to be condemned for all the heinous acts”, the prisoner will dramatize.

“You, you ass, ended my revenge. I was the one who had the right to put you behind bars. Even when you do the right thing, you make a mistake,” complains Vitória. “Take care of the casino, take care of yourself. I love you… You two,” will snap the poker face.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the exhibition of Além da Ilusão.

