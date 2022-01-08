Volcano erupts in Galapagos; See PHOTOS | World

The Wolf volcano, a sanctuary for the Galápagos pink iguanas, located on Isabela Island, has erupted for the second time in seven years, officials of the national park of the Ecuadorian archipelago said on Friday (7).

“#Galapagos | Volcano Wolf begins eruptive activity (…)” reported the Galápagos National Park (PNG) on its social media accounts.

Galapagos National Park (PNG) director Danny Rueda said “flagship species such as turtles, terrestrial iguanas and especially pink iguanas are outside the lava flow. heads south of the volcano’s crater.

The Wolf volcano is located in the north of Isabela Island, the largest in the Galapagos archipelago, about 100 km from human settlements. Its slopes are home to the pink iguanas (Conolophus marthae), a unique species in the world.

The Geophysical Institute of Quito reported that at around 00:20 (local time) this Friday, “a new eruption was evident” in the 1,707-metre-high volcano, spewing a cloud of gas and ash that reached nearly 3,800 meters above sea level . “There are no populations close to the volcano or in the direction of the ash clouds,” the institute added in a statement.

The previous activity of the volcano, the highest in the Galápagos, located 1,000 km off the coast of Ecuador, occurred in 2015, when it erupted without affecting the main fauna after 33 years of inactivity.

The PNG indicated in August that, after an expedition to the Wolf volcano, it counted 211 specimens of pink iguanas, which in 2009 were introduced as a new species. The animals exclusively occupy an area of ​​25 km².

The Galapagos Islands, named after their giant tortoises, were the English scientist Charles Darwin’s natural laboratory for his theory on the evolution of species in the 19th century. Isabela is also home to the Darwin, Alcedo, Cerro Azul and Sierra Negra volcanoes, all active.