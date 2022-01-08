Volcano Wolf of Galapagos erupts; see photos | World

playback: Twitter Volcano Wolf Erupting

The Wolf volcano, which is in the Galápagos archipelago, Ecuador, erupted this Friday (07), after 7 years of sleep. The last time the phenomenon was awake was in 2015, after 33 years inactive.

Located in the north of Isabela Island, the volcano is about 100 km from the communities. Its slopes are home to the pink iguanas (Conolophus marthae), a unique species in the world.

Galapagos National Park (PNG) director Danny Rueda said, “flagship species such as turtles, land iguanas and especially pink iguanas are outside the lava flow. The official made an overflight and verified that the lava is heading south of the volcano’s crater.

Also according to the Park, the eruption began around 3:00 am this Friday.

The Geophysical Institute of Quito said in a note that “there are no populations close to the volcano or in the direction of the ash clouds”.

The Galápagos archipelago has unique flora and fauna on the planet. In addition, the Galapagos Islands are home to pink iguanas, yellow iguanas and the famous Galapagos giant tortoises.