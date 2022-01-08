Volkswagen Kombi relaunch will take place on March 9th

Volkswagen has been trying to bring the Kombi back to the market for many years. Until today, there were several concepts that tried to anticipate the old lady’s return to the international market. But, the real comeback of Volkswagen Kombi has given to happen: March 9th.

The Old Lady will be resurrected in the form of the production version of ID.Buzz. The concept presented in 2017 will finally go into production and will be part of the ID family that has two models under study for Brazil. Is there a chance that the new Kombi will also be sold here? Yes, but it is more uncertain than the coming of ID.3 and ID.4.

Who confirmed the official launch of ID.Buzz, aka new electric van, was the president of Volkswagen. Herbert Diess, has been using the social network as Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla. Over there, he revealed a sketch of the electric van accompanied by the date of March 9th (but written backwards in the bizarre American pattern).

The executive said that the legend is returning, making it clear in the design that it is ID.Buzz. Like the ID.3 and the ID.4, the new electric van will be built on the MEB platform exclusively for battery powered models. Rumors suggest versions with 400 hp and all-wheel drive, a level of power that the Old Lady never had.

In the range of versions, there will be van options, passengers and even a trailer variant for camping – as is already a classic of Volkswagen utility models. Now it remains to wait another two months and the Kombi will return in all its glory, now fully electric and much more modern.

