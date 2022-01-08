Volkswagen Kombi relaunch will take place on March 9th

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Volkswagen Kombi relaunch will take place on March 9th 4 Views

Volkswagen has been trying to bring the Kombi back to the market for many years. Until today, there were several concepts that tried to anticipate the old lady’s return to the international market. But, the real comeback of Volkswagen Kombi has given to happen: March 9th.

The Old Lady will be resurrected in the form of the production version of ID.Buzz. The concept presented in 2017 will finally go into production and will be part of the ID family that has two models under study for Brazil. Is there a chance that the new Kombi will also be sold here? Yes, but it is more uncertain than the coming of ID.3 and ID.4.

Who confirmed the official launch of ID.Buzz, aka new electric van, was the president of Volkswagen. Herbert Diess, has been using the social network as Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla. Over there, he revealed a sketch of the electric van accompanied by the date of March 9th (but written backwards in the bizarre American pattern).

The executive said that the legend is returning, making it clear in the design that it is ID.Buzz. Like the ID.3 and the ID.4, the new electric van will be built on the MEB platform exclusively for battery powered models. Rumors suggest versions with 400 hp and all-wheel drive, a level of power that the Old Lady never had.

In the range of versions, there will be van options, passengers and even a trailer variant for camping – as is already a classic of Volkswagen utility models. Now it remains to wait another two months and the Kombi will return in all its glory, now fully electric and much more modern.

Volkswagen ID Buzz Concept (publicity)

>>Volkswagen ID.3: the next icon? | impressions

>>Great Wall Beetle appears in production version without VW details

>>VW Amarok 2023 appears in teaser and proves to be different from Ford Ranger

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Dollar closes down this Friday, but accumulates high in the week | Economy

The dollar closed on a fall this Friday (7), but ended the first week of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved