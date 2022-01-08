Volta Redonda City Hall expands the number of basic health units opened this weekend

Service is aimed at patients with flu-like symptoms, eight units will be open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, offering tests to detect Covid-19

Round Round – The Municipality of Volta Redonda, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS), expands to eight the number of basic health units opened this weekend, the 8th and 9. The service is aimed at patients with flu-like symptoms: runny nose, sore throat, fever, cough, headache, change in smell or taste.

The Department of Health recommends people who have had contact with those infected with Covid-19 to seek assistance for testing.

The units in the neighborhoods: 249, Siderlândia, São Geraldo, Siderópolis, Vila Mury, Retiro 1, Volta Grande and São Luiz will work, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, for medical care and testing for coronaviruses in cases where there is clinical indication.

In addition to Basic Care (UBSs and UBSFs), the emergency network of the municipality works uninterruptedly 24 hours a day. Patients with complications and signs of seriousness are referred to one of the units: Hospital do Retiro (HMMR), UPA Santo Agostinho (Emergency Care Unit), Dr. Nelson Gonçalves Hospital (formerly Cais Aterrado) and Emergency Service (Cais Conforto) .

The coordinator of Health Surveillance in Volta Redonda, health care physician Carlos Vasconcellos, points out that patients with flu-like symptoms undergo testing for Covid-19 after an evaluation by the health team. The public network (SUS) offers RT-PCR and antigen tests – both collected through nasal swab.

“In the public network there are still no Influenza tests available. The protocol for flu syndrome is that the patient is tested for Covid-19, in cases where there is clinical indication. If the result is negative, the health professional will indicate the treatment for flu. It is important to emphasize: people who had contact with those infected with Covid-19, called contacts, must undergo testing”, he said.

The doctor reinforces that, together with vaccination strategies against the coronavirus, it is equally of great importance to continue measures to prevent and control the disease, which also contribute to reducing cases of flu-like illnesses.

“The use of a face mask, hand hygiene with soap and water, 70% alcohol – especially before eating any food – in addition to keeping environments well ventilated, avoiding crowds and closed spaces. All these measures are fundamental and the population must maintain them to avoid transmission by Covid-19, Influenza and other respiratory diseases”, warned Vasconcellos.