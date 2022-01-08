‘We are not going to accelerate the use of the cashier to please the market’, says founder of Getninjas – Economy

After a company goes public and undergoes investor scrutiny, one of the most recurrent charges refers to the use of cash with acquisitions. This hasn’t been any different with the Getninjas, a platform that brings together service providers. “Our plan is to invest in a product and a brand. We are not going to accelerate the use of the cashier to please the market. We built a long-term company”, says the company founder and president, Eduardo L’Hotellier.

How does the bad economy affect the business?

Regardless of the economy, people still need a plumber and an electrician. Throughout the pandemic, growth was more related to digitization. The services market is still offline, but digital is starting to replace it, and that will keep the company growing.

How is the competition in this market?

I believe there will be more competition, but clients will be on the platform with the most professionals, and professionals will be where there are more clients. And we left ahead.

And the charge to accelerate the acquisition strategy?

Our plan is to invest in our product and brand, and we have done that. We are not going to accelerate the use of the cashier to please the market. We build a long-term company. Other than that, there is a price mismatch: we are at a time when unlisted companies are worth more than listed ones. We have some warmer conversations right now. It could be that now in 2022, if we have an agreement on the value, it will move forward.

What explains the sharp drop in shares, 70% since the IPO?

Almost every less liquid company on the stock exchange suffered, and technology companies suffered twice as much. Our business has a low correlation with the economy. In operational terms, we will continue to deliver (good results).