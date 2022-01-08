‘We have nothing to fear,’ says Queiroga after doctors denounced to the CFM

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that he “has nothing to fear” after being the target of a complaint in an ethical-professional process. The request to open the process is signed by members of the Cosems-SP (Council of Municipal Health Secretaries of the State of São Paulo) and was sent to the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine).

“Yesterday, a group of secretaries denounced me. They can denounce, we have nothing to fear,” Queiroga said in a conversation with journalists this morning.

The concern with this representation is zero. If colleagues wanted to help, they would be working on the edge, like me. If they took the vaccine, it was with the doses I distributed.

Minister Marcelo Queiroga criticizes doctors’ accusations

According to the document sent to CFM, Queiroga committed offenses that affect the entire Brazilian population, especially children between 5 and 11 years old, a group that generated a public discussion because of vaccination against covid-19.

For the doctors former presidents of Cosems-SP, the minister Queiroga places ideological interests of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government above public health. In action, they say: “There is no other alternative but the realization that he [Queiroga] it serves, above all, the political and ideological interests of the government, and more especially, of the President of the Republic”.

Health took 3 weeks to announce child vaccination

The vaccination of children against covid-19 was approved by Anvisa almost three weeks ago, on December 16, 2021. For decision-making, the agency analyzed a study carried out with 2,250 children that proved that Pfizer’s immunizing agent is safe and effective, with benefits that outweigh the risks.

But the Ministry of Health decided to postpone the decision to include children in the national campaign until the result of a public consultation on the subject, which ended on Sunday (2). In the questionnaire, which received criticism from medical and scientific societies, most participants had already rejected the requirement for a medical prescription to vaccinate children.

“We had, gentlemen, 99,309 people who participated in this short period of time in which the document was for public consultation. Most of them agreed with the non-compulsory nature of vaccination and the prioritization of children with comorbidity. Most were against the obligation to medical prescription in the act of vaccination”, declared the secretary Rosana Leite de Melo.

The Ministry of Health’s announcement came amid pressure from specialists, health secretaries and governors, who demanded agility from the federal government. Before the decision, the folder even promoted a hearing with the participation of three doctors against the vaccination of children — they were invited by the deputy pocketnarista Bia Kicis (PSL).

Bolsonaro is against

Even with the endorsement of Anvisa, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has already demonstrated against the vaccination of children against covid-19 on several occasions. On December 16, during one of his weekly lives, he announced that he had asked for the names of the agency’s technicians responsible for approving the vaccine to children, saying he wanted to “disclose the names of these people”.

Three days later, during a conversation with supporters in Praia Grande (SP), Bolsonaro again criticized Anvisa, questioned alleged adverse effects of the vaccine — without, however, presenting data — and repeated his support for the “freedom” of not getting vaccinated , even if it poses a risk to other people.

“Neither yours [vacina] is mandatory. It’s freedom,” he said. “Children are very serious things. Possible future adverse effects are unknown. It’s unbelievable, sorry here, what Anvisa did. Unbelievable.”