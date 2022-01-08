“We have nothing to fear,” says Queiroga after doctors denounced

posted on 01/07/2022 5:13 PM / updated on 01/07/2022 5:18 PM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Friday (1/7) that he “has nothing to fear” after being the target of reports of unethical conduct by health professionals. “Yesterday, a group of secretaries denounced me. You can denounce, we have nothing to fear,” he declared in a conversation with journalists.

A group of physicians former presidents of the Council of Municipal Health Secretaries of the State of São Paulo (Cosems/SP) asked the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) to open an ethical-professional process against Queiroga.

The professionals claim that the minister committed “serious ethical violations in the practice of medicine, due to his attributions and responsibilities before the Ministry of Health of the Brazilian government”. The group highlighted, mainly, the resistance of Queiroga in relation to the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old against covid-19.

Since the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the application of Pfizer’s immunizing agent to children, the minister of health has shown resistance and caused controversy. Queiroga suggested the obligation of a medical prescription for the application of the immunizing agent in the group. The proposal, however, was criticized by experts and overturned in the public consultation opened by the folder on the subject.

After all the obstacles, the minister announced the inclusion of children in the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination Against Covid-19, without the requirement of a medical prescription, last Wednesday (5).

“(…) In a gesture that clearly hinders the vaccination process, never used for any other vaccine, the doctor object of this complaint, informed that the vaccine would require a medical prescription for its application, a clear demonstration of limitation to the exercise of children’s rights regarding vaccination, as provided for in the Statute of Children and Adolescents”, wrote the group of doctors in the document sent to the CFM.

political pressure

Queiroga has also been pressured in the political arena. This Thursday (6), he was summoned to appear at the Representative Committee of the National Congress to also provide clarification on childhood vaccination. The application was signed by senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede).

“Doubts remain about the strategies and policies outlined by the federal government on the sufficiency of the quantity of vaccines purchased by Brazil for application in 2022, as well as the respective schedule of distribution and application of doses in children, in the unvaccinated adult population and in those in that it will be necessary to apply booster doses”, said the senator.

*Intern under the supervision of Andreia Castro